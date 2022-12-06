ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

sanantoniomag.com

A New Rooftop Bar Debuts Downtown

The new rooftop bar, 1 Watson, located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, is now open. The venue held its VIP grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will open to the public today, Dec. 9. Set 14 stories above the street, the bar offers views of San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Its menu features trendy craft cocktails, beer and wine, plus Southwestern bites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Magnolia Patio Bar now open at The Faust Hotel in New Braunfels

The Magnolia Patio Bar is adjacent to the front entrance of The Faust Hotel. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Faust Hotel, Restaurant and Bar opened The Magnolia Patio Bar at 240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, on Nov. 4. The outdoor bar extends out in front of the nearly 100-year-old hotel and offers beer, wine, signature cocktails and a selection of savory small plates. 830-625-7791.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Current

All the new chain restaurants calling San Antonio home within the next year

We love locally owned dining spots as much as the person, but there's nothing wrong with occasionally enjoying a reliable, even predictable, meal at a chain restaurant. The Alamo City is already a hotbed for restaurant chains, and plenty more have announced plans to expand here. Here's a collection of dining chains that entered San Antonio for the first time this year or unveiled plans to come here soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
