Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio-area Mi Casa Tamales will close, rebrand after 15 years in business
In an online post, the restaurant said it will retain the same ownership but reopen after rebranding and remodeling.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
sanantoniomag.com
A New Rooftop Bar Debuts Downtown
The new rooftop bar, 1 Watson, located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott, is now open. The venue held its VIP grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 8, and will open to the public today, Dec. 9. Set 14 stories above the street, the bar offers views of San Fernando Cathedral and Main Plaza. Its menu features trendy craft cocktails, beer and wine, plus Southwestern bites.
The Magnolia Patio Bar now open at The Faust Hotel in New Braunfels
The Magnolia Patio Bar is adjacent to the front entrance of The Faust Hotel. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Faust Hotel, Restaurant and Bar opened The Magnolia Patio Bar at 240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, on Nov. 4. The outdoor bar extends out in front of the nearly 100-year-old hotel and offers beer, wine, signature cocktails and a selection of savory small plates. 830-625-7791.
PB&J sandwich shop takes concept to the next level | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us remember the days of packing a sack lunch with a tasty peanut butter and jelly sandwich inside. And one South Texas business wanted to re-create that nostalgia, but with his own personal twist. We visited PB&J with Tay on 5335 McCullough Avenue. "We're...
San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant
The upcoming spot is less than a mile from USAA headquarters and occupies the old Gibby's Ice House location.
KSAT 12
6 San Antonio-area displays make Yelp’s list for best places to see holiday lights in Texas
SAN ANTONIO – Yelp recently released a list of top places to see holiday lights in Texas and six of the 20 locations are located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Yelp identified businesses in categories like Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.
Several Texas spots ranked among the South’s best bakeries in 2022: report
Whenever you think of the south, you think of the best comfort food the world has to offer and one of the best places to find comfort in are local bakeries.
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
Texas city ranked among best places to spend Christmas in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re looking to spend Christmas with your friends and family, whose house do you usually go to, or better yet, what city do you choose as your holiday destination?. There are so many cities in the country that really do the holiday season right,...
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
San Antonio Current
All the new chain restaurants calling San Antonio home within the next year
We love locally owned dining spots as much as the person, but there's nothing wrong with occasionally enjoying a reliable, even predictable, meal at a chain restaurant. The Alamo City is already a hotbed for restaurant chains, and plenty more have announced plans to expand here. Here's a collection of dining chains that entered San Antonio for the first time this year or unveiled plans to come here soon.
Team behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launches Beacon Hill Market & Deli
Locals Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney have wanted to open and East Coast-style sandwich shop for years.
New food truck park slated for San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood
El Camino owner Ricky Ortiz's new food truck park, Bésame, will offer a full bar and feature a rotation of food trucks.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
