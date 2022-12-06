ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels

ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda

Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Kemp again extends suspension of Georgia’s gas tax

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced he’s again extended the temporary suspension of the state motor and locomotive fuel tax, this time until Jan. 10. He was joined at a news conference by Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones, House Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns. Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
FLINT, MI
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Climate Change and Warns That the Government Will “Force You To Drive an EV”

After Gov. Kemp announces 8,000 new EV jobs in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 6, Georgia's most-controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to claim that warnings of global warming haven't amounted to anything, since "the planet hasn't instantly exploded in a fireball."
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb,…
GEORGIA STATE

