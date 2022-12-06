Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: Herschel Walker’s candidacy: The Mess Express
It’s fitting that old #34 lost roughly by a Sanford Stadium worth of voters....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
Gov. Brian Kemp, elected officials vote to extend gas tax suspension into 2023
GEORGIA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns announced another extension to the state gas, locomotive fuel tax and supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “With another holiday...
Albany Herald
Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels
ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
Incumbent Raphael Warnock projected winner in Georgia Senate runoff
Decision Desk HQ has called Georgia’s runoff Senate race for incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who garnered 50.46% of the vote as of Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results.
Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda
Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
wtoc.com
Kemp again extends suspension of Georgia’s gas tax
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced he’s again extended the temporary suspension of the state motor and locomotive fuel tax, this time until Jan. 10. He was joined at a news conference by Lt. Gov.-elect Burt Jones, House Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns. Kemp...
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
accesswdun.com
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Climate Change and Warns That the Government Will “Force You To Drive an EV”
After Gov. Kemp announces 8,000 new EV jobs in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 6, Georgia's most-controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to claim that warnings of global warming haven't amounted to anything, since "the planet hasn't instantly exploded in a fireball."
These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb,…
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Comments / 8