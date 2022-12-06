Read full article on original website
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
14news.com
Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
14news.com
Skate park to break ground in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
wevv.com
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
vincennespbs.org
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
Henderson residence catches fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
14news.com
Dawson Springs police look back at tornado one year later
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Every day, there are new stories from those who survived last year’s storms in western Kentucky, including from first responders who worked the night the storm touched down. Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek has been serving this community since 2007. He says on...
wevv.com
Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County
Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East. We're told...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A community in Daviess County is saying goodbye to Private First Class Robert Wright. He returned back to his hometown decades after he went missing during the Korea war. The city of Jasper is mourning the loss of a teacher and teenager. Indiana State Police say the two...
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
14news.com
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
14news.com
Unsettled pattern continues through the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Much-needed rain fell across the Tri-State on Thursday. Most areas received around a half inch of rainfall. Rain will move out Thursday night, but cloudy skies will remain as the low falls to 43 on Friday morning. Some clearing on Friday, but mainly cloudy with a high of 57. More rain moves in for Saturday with temps rising into the low 50s. Sunday and Monday will bring some sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. More rain and possible thunderstorms on the way next Tuesday-Thursday. Highs will stay around 55-60 degrees.
14news.com
City of Evansville set to receive over $900K for road projects
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the City of Evansville will receive $987,405 in state matching funds for road projects on Wednesday. Evansville was among 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties receiving a combined $119 million+ in funds through the Community Crossings Initiative, a component of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
14news.com
Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
wevv.com
One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County
In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
wamwamfm.com
One Vehicle Accident in Washington – Car Stuck on Wall
A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on SW 5th St. and Lemon St. According to the police report, the driver went over the train tracks and forgot the road curved. The driver went straight, through a grassy area, when the tire fell off and the vehicle became stuck on the wall of a concrete embankment. The vehicle was successfully towed, and no injuries were reported.
