CYO basketball at Petrides: Tis the season for youth basketball | Subscribers can download photos for free

HS girls’ basketball roundup: Tottenville, Curtis, Wagner nab PSAL wins; Sea keeps rolling
The Tottenville Pirates held off visiting New Dorp in the tightest matchup of the week, pulling out a 55-47 triumph in Huguenot on Wednesday night. New Dorp opened the contest on an 8-0 run and led 15 -9 after one period -- but Tottenville’s Jessica Finley, who tallied a game-high 26 points, exploded for 11 points in the second quarter to narrow the deficit to 27-26 at the break.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: PR’s Joel Nunez, New Dorp’s Xavier Pizarro hit career highs during PSAL wins
Port Richmond’s Joel Nunez scored a career-high 20 points and Fahmi Ali added 19 to lead Port Richmond to a 82-44 PSAL victory over visiting Petrides on Wednesday. The Raiders, who shot 50 percent from the field (33 for 66) and owned a 52-41 advantage on the backboards, also received 10 rebounds apiece from Nunez and Ali (8 for 11 from the field) while junior Xavier Cardona had an all-around good game with nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Sick kicks: Staten Island man’s one-of-a-kind custom sneakers land on NBA player’s feet
It’s safe to say these sneakers are cool enough to kick it in. Andrew Nasti, a 27-year-old Staten Island sneaker artist, has a passion for kicks and customization. Naturally, the combination of the two is right up his alley -- and professional athletes have taken notice of his dazzling designs.
Whiskey Hideaway’s family-friendly food lineup and billiards on Forest Avenue | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Owners of the Whiskey Hideaway finally opened this month at 2645 Forest Ave. in the home of former Bootleg Mannings. The spacious restaurant and lounge offers 10 billiard tables. And, as its moniker suggests, craft booze and cocktails are headlining items. In this episode of...
Staten Island Skating Pavilion completes a major renovation: Here’s a peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Sal Tirro started a months-long renovation on his 27-year-old ice skating and entertainment complex this past summer, the goal was to update the aging venue, replace the ice and give Staten Island skaters and hockey players a more modern home. New scoreboard? Check. Updated...
It’s a holiday treat! Kids 12 and under can get free tickets to the Winter Lantern Festival in St. George.
Sure, that giant tree at Rockefeller Center is a sight to behold. But who needs the trek to get there?. We’ve got the NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park with spectacular displays in all kinds of vibrant colors. And beginning today,...
Interested in attending an NYC specialized high school? Free test prep available to eligible Staten Island students.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island students who are interested in attending a New York City specialized high school may be eligible for free test prep through a non-profit organization. Navigate the Maze to Achievement (NTMA) is holding an open house on Saturday for Black and Latino seventh-grade students...
Mangia! SILive.com subscribers enjoy free Italian heroes from Anthony’s Paninoteca in Great Kills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Subscribers came hungry for our free sandwich giveaway. Advance/SILive.com subscribers showed up to Anthony’s Paninoteca in Great Kills between 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday to claim a signature sandwich on the house. “My family has been subscribing to the Advance for almost 40 years,”...
How Staten Island exhibit captures a love of all people through one woman’s inclusive doll collection
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Immerse yourself in a life-sized dollhouse as you walk by Black, Brown, white and Asian dolls living among one another as they sing in church, enjoy teatime and celebrate weddings in style. The “Someone Like Me” doll exhibit at the Canvas Institute in Tompkinsville is curated...
Music producer who lost everything is now inspirational success story | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
It’s a Staten Island thing: They help in times of desperate need, and party for the holidays with those they help
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s December, the merriest, most wonderful time of the year to share holiday traditions. After a two-year hiatus, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O. ) did just that when it hosted its fifth Grant Recipient Dinner & Family Day in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn.
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
He knows if you’ve been bad or good: Staten Island Santas through the years | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Santa Claus has been coming to town for a long time now. From the Staten Island Mall to school and church celebrations, he always appears with a glimmer in his eye and a jolly disposition. Recently, Staten Island lost one of its St. Nicks — Mel...
One of one: Moore Catholic QB John Michalski believed to be first Staten Islander to accomplish this historic feat
Mr. 2k...and also, Mr. 1k. In all the years of high school football on Staten Island, Moore Catholic quarterback John Michalski is believed to be the first player in borough history to record both 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season. The senior signal-caller, who led the Mavericks to the CHSAA AA-I division title game for the second straight year, finished his final HS campaign with 2,045 yards passing, in addition to 1,454 rushing.
New York weather: Areas around NYC are predicted to get snow this weekend. Will Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a storm on the horizon that will be sweeping the New York City area from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, according to Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. Rain with some “wet snow” mixed in with it could be a possibility, however, the forecaster...
NY snow forecast: Maps show where it is expected to fall on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A white Christmas of sorts may come a bit early as some snow may hit New York City and the East Coast later this weekend. With two “mini” storm systems traveling from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic early into next week, Islanders will have the best chance of seeing snowflakes dust the area sometime between Sunday and Monday.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)
Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
Staten Island filmmaker’s horror film released. It’s scary. It’s thrilling. It’s funny. It’s a Christmas movie!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Filmmaker Steven LaMorte, an award-winning director and producer of music videos, web content, feature films, and virtual reality experiences, has directed his latest Christmas horror film — just in time for the holiday season. “The Mean One” is making its debut in theaters all...
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
Boat hauler christened in memory of Staten Island hero who died of 9/11-related illness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gone, but certainly not forgotten. On Friday, the Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corporation christened the Northeast’s largest mobile boat hauler in honor of the late-NYPD Detective Christopher Edward Cranston, a Staten Island resident who lost his life in July 2019 after a battle with 9/11-related illnesses.
