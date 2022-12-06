CYO basketball at Petrides: Tis the season for youth basketball | Subscribers can download photos for free

Mr. 2k...and also, Mr. 1k. In all the years of high school football on Staten Island, Moore Catholic quarterback John Michalski is believed to be the first player in borough history to record both 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season. The senior signal-caller, who led the Mavericks to the CHSAA AA-I division title game for the second straight year, finished his final HS campaign with 2,045 yards passing, in addition to 1,454 rushing.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO