mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed in Azusa Crash
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, 3 Other People Injured in Westminster Collision
Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a vehicle had collided with a series of concrete barricades surrounding a construction zone. The vehicle came to rest on top of the barricades, teetering over an open construction trench, said Cmndr. Kevin MacCormick.
mynewsla.com
Officers Shoot and Kill Suspect in Corona
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by police officers Friday during a domestic disturbance incident in Corona. Corona Police Department officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. to the 2400 block of Peacock Lane regarding a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect was armed with a handgun and made comments about shooting his wife and the police, said Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion Of Setting Fire To Flags at Long Beach Homes
A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department. “We...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Park in Santa Clarita
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Whittier
A man was fatally shot Thursday in the unincorporated area of Whittier. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this shooting was...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Gunning Down MoVal Teen
A young man suspected of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder. Terrance Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the fatal shooting on Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
71-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 71-year-old woman was reported missing Friday in Santa Clarita. Sandra Adair was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road south of Soledad Canyon, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Dead in Homicide Near Santa Fe Springs
A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Cause of Fatal Crash in Westminster
Three people were hospitalized Wednesday following a single-car crash into a sewer project construction site in Westminster that killed one of the passengers. The victim who was killed was identified as 18-year-old Jayda Jean Feeney of Huntington Beach, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The driver and...
mynewsla.com
SUV Driver Killed, Three Others Injured in Wreck at MoVal Intersection
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said Friday. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Perez was driving...
mynewsla.com
Deputies Search for Armed Man Who Was at West Hollywood Bar
A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought in Hit-and-Run Fatal in Arleta
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The 29-year-old man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured in Rollover Crash South of Hemet
One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday in a rollover crash involving an SUV south of Hemet. The fatality occurred about 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Minto Way and Sage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said a Lincoln Navigator was traveling at an...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
mynewsla.com
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Shooting on Central Avenue
A woman between 30 and 35 years old was shot and killed on the border of the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area and Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of South Central Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Mike Gomez.
