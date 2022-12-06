Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a vehicle had collided with a series of concrete barricades surrounding a construction zone. The vehicle came to rest on top of the barricades, teetering over an open construction trench, said Cmndr. Kevin MacCormick.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO