Vikings-Lions Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread

A potential high-scoring NFC North matchup is on tap between the Vikings and Lions.

The line has opened at SI Sportsbook for Sunday's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) and the Detroit Lions (5-7). Despite having the second-best record in the NFL, the Vikings find themselves as 1.5-point road dogs vs. the Lions. The game total is 53.5, the highest of Week 14.



Detroit has been enthusiastic of late, winning four of their last five games, and only losing by three points to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The offense is finally fully healthy, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark providing a threat in the aerial attack while D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams , who leads the league in rushing TDs, power the run game. The Lions are averaging 26.3 points of offense per game (sixth), and they should be able to take advantage of a Minnesota secondary that has allowed the most passing yards per game to opposing QBs this year (283.6). The Vikings are allowing 23.3 points per game this year (20th).

Vikings vs. Lions Odds



Moneyline : Vikings (+105) | Lions (-125)

Spread : Vikings +1.5 (-110) | Lions -1.5 (-118)

Total : 53.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Lions are 6-5-1 ATS.

The Vikings are 8-4-0 ATS.



Games have gone over seven times for Minnesota.

Games have gone over eight times for Detroit.



The Lions are 5-2 ATS as the home team.

Minnesota is 2-2-1 ATS as the away team.

The Lions are 4-0 after a win.



Minnesota boasts one of the league's top receivers in Justin Jefferson , who is on pace for a 1,800-yard season. Jefferson, Adam Thielen , and TJ Hockenson are weapons that Kirk Cousins should be able to use to full advantage vs. a Detroit secondary that has allowed 252.5 yards per game to opposing QBS. Meanwhile, Minnesota's run game, led by Dalvin Cook , should also be successful vs. a Detroit run defense allowing 150 ground yards and 1.5 rushing TDs per game. The Vikings are scoring 24.1 points per game (11th). This sets up to be a barn burner.

