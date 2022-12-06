Nexo announced that they plan to cease their services in the U.S. Nexo no longer accepts new registrations as they are shutting off in the U.S. Nexo, a crypto borrowing and lending industry revealed on December 5 that it intends to shut off its services in the United States over the next few months. It also stated that it was halting its products and services in the United States due to a lack of regulatory clarity.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO