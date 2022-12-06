ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
Black Enterprise

Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering

A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
freightwaves.com

Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty

Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
LOUISIANA STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest $10M in Crypto Firms

Goldman Sachs intends to invest $10 million in crypto firms. The FTX crash has had a huge impact on the Crypto market. Goldman Sachs (GS), one of the world’s leading digital banking platforms, announced plans to invest $10 million to buy or invest in crypto firms whose valuations have been impacted by the demise of the crypto exchange FTX.
thenewscrypto.com

DeFi Protocol Balancer Revealed its Total Value Locked in Mainnet

DeFi liquidity provider, Balancer has estimated TVL of $1.56 billion. Balancer’s mainnet Ethereum TVL is $1.43 billion, which increased by over 6,71%. Just now, the Ethereum-based DeFi liquidity provider, Balancer ($BAL) revealed a report on its TVL (Total Value Locked) which is estimated to be $1.56 billion. The Balancer is one of a well-known Decentralized “Automated Market Makers” (AMMs) on the Ethereum network that lets users quickly swap tokens and be rewarded for offering liquidity to various pools.
thenewscrypto.com

U.S and Vietnam Ranks Top for High Crypto Adoptions in 2022 – Huobi Reports

Huobi Research reveals the score list of “mature crypto market” of 2022. Significantly, the U.S and Vietnam ranked in the top 2 positions. However, Vietnam holds a high proportion of 20.3% of crypto users. The year 2022 offered great challenges for the crypto industry, suffering from a bearish...
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws

A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law.  Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal […] The post Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Japan’s Financial Watchdog Extends FTX Japan Suspension

In November, the FSA demanded that FTX Japan halt its activities. The bankruptcy of FTX will not impact the assets held by FTX Japan. On Wednesday, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) said that it intends to prolong the suspension order for FTX Japan, a cryptocurrency exchange. Because of delays in resuming withdrawals and returning client monies in Japan, the company has made the decision to implement the change. In November, the FSA demanded that FTX Japan halt its activities, including the addition of new clients, and begin preparing to resume withdrawals.
thenewscrypto.com

U.S FTC Probing Crypto Firms Over False Promotions Post FTX Fall

The FTC was established as a separate United States government body. The agency also educates on how to avoid unfair or deceptive business practices. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating several cryptocurrency businesses. For what it believes to be fraudulent or misleading cryptocurrency-related advertising. A spokesperson for the Federal Trade Commission, Juliana Gruenwald, was quoted in a Bloomberg article published on December 6. She said that the agency is looking into “several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets.”
TEXAS STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Maple Finance Suspends Ties With Orthodox Trading

Maple Finance said that it does not do business with “bad actors”. The firm severed all links due to the alleged falsification of finances. After the demise of FTX, the blockchain-based institutional capital marketplace Maple Finance declared on the 5th that it will sever all links with Orthogonal Trading due to the alleged falsification of finances.
thenewscrypto.com

UK-based Crypto Tax Firm ‘Koinly’ Announces 14% Layoff

The FTX collapse had a terrible effect on the crypto industry with several firms taking hits. Koinly, founded in 2018, is the tax partner for a number of cryptocurrency exchanges. Koinly, a crypto tax firm located in the United Kingdom, has announced the layoff of 14% of its worldwide staff...
thenewscrypto.com

Morgan Stanley Slashes Silvergate Capital’s Rating to Underweight

The analysts predict that Silvergate’s digital deposits would be 60% lower in Q4 than in Q3. The company faces uncertainty regarding deposit flows in the near future as per analysts. Morgan Stanley warned in a study published on Monday that Silvergate Capital (SI) faces a variety of risks due...
thenewscrypto.com

Nexo Claims Gradually Walking Out of the United States

Nexo announced that they plan to cease their services in the U.S. Nexo no longer accepts new registrations as they are shutting off in the U.S. Nexo, a crypto borrowing and lending industry revealed on December 5 that it intends to shut off its services in the United States over the next few months. It also stated that it was halting its products and services in the United States due to a lack of regulatory clarity.
VERMONT STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Consensys Announces Update to Metamask Wallet Post Policy Criticism

MetaMask and Infura, had been collecting users’ wallet and IP addresses. ConsenSys said today that it intends to destroy user data after one week. Since the cryptocurrency community fought back against ConsenSys’ privacy policy last month. The company has given various revisions and explanations about how it handles user data. Last month, when users found out about the practice. Many of them saw it as going against the decentralized, privacy-focused spirit of Ethereum.
thenewscrypto.com

Payment Processor PayPal Launches Crypto Services in Luxembourg

In 2020, PayPal began offering cryptocurrency support in the United States. The firm is dedicated to collaborating closely with Luxembourg’s politicians and authorities. In what seems to be an effort to spread crypto services throughout the European Union. Financial services major PayPal aims to establish cryptocurrency operations in Luxembourg. Users of PayPal will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as purchase and store digital currencies.
thenewscrypto.com

Telegram Introduces Privacy Feature Through Blockchain-based Numbers

Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone. After acquiring a number, users may use it to get a verification code through text messages. Telegram, a popular messaging app, has released an upgrade that allows users to register using blockchain-based anonymous numbers rather than mobile phone numbers. To the delight of privacy-conscious users, Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone, rather than only those they haven’t registered to the service.

