Read what a judge told Elizabeth Holmes before sending her to prison for 11 years
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California Edward Davila sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years in prison last week following a four-month trial in which a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. Below is a transcript of Davila's full remarks...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
WLBT
Court-appointed manager says new water bill rate structure could be on tap for city of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 40-year public works veteran put in charge of Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order handed down earlier this week says it’s still too early to tell, but major changes could be in the works for the way customers are billed for and pay for water.
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Virginia farmer is one of four suing federal government over aid they never received
"From slavery, to sharecroppers, to surviving the horrific laws of Jim Crow, there have always been Black farmers in this country," he said. "Today, we're facing extinction."
freightwaves.com
Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty
Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
Response to lawsuit: Judge acted within discretion rejecting no jail plea deal for Schoharie limo operator
ALBANY — A judge’s attorney is arguing his client exercised discretion by tossing out a previously negotiated plea agreement that avoided jail time for the operator of the limousine company involved in the fatal 2018 Schoharie crash, in response to a lawsuit seeking to reinstate the plea deal.
thenewscrypto.com
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest $10M in Crypto Firms
Goldman Sachs intends to invest $10 million in crypto firms. The FTX crash has had a huge impact on the Crypto market. Goldman Sachs (GS), one of the world’s leading digital banking platforms, announced plans to invest $10 million to buy or invest in crypto firms whose valuations have been impacted by the demise of the crypto exchange FTX.
thenewscrypto.com
DeFi Protocol Balancer Revealed its Total Value Locked in Mainnet
DeFi liquidity provider, Balancer has estimated TVL of $1.56 billion. Balancer’s mainnet Ethereum TVL is $1.43 billion, which increased by over 6,71%. Just now, the Ethereum-based DeFi liquidity provider, Balancer ($BAL) revealed a report on its TVL (Total Value Locked) which is estimated to be $1.56 billion. The Balancer is one of a well-known Decentralized “Automated Market Makers” (AMMs) on the Ethereum network that lets users quickly swap tokens and be rewarded for offering liquidity to various pools.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S and Vietnam Ranks Top for High Crypto Adoptions in 2022 – Huobi Reports
Huobi Research reveals the score list of “mature crypto market” of 2022. Significantly, the U.S and Vietnam ranked in the top 2 positions. However, Vietnam holds a high proportion of 20.3% of crypto users. The year 2022 offered great challenges for the crypto industry, suffering from a bearish...
Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal […] The post Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws appeared first on Missouri Independent.
thenewscrypto.com
Japan’s Financial Watchdog Extends FTX Japan Suspension
In November, the FSA demanded that FTX Japan halt its activities. The bankruptcy of FTX will not impact the assets held by FTX Japan. On Wednesday, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) said that it intends to prolong the suspension order for FTX Japan, a cryptocurrency exchange. Because of delays in resuming withdrawals and returning client monies in Japan, the company has made the decision to implement the change. In November, the FSA demanded that FTX Japan halt its activities, including the addition of new clients, and begin preparing to resume withdrawals.
thenewscrypto.com
U.S FTC Probing Crypto Firms Over False Promotions Post FTX Fall
The FTC was established as a separate United States government body. The agency also educates on how to avoid unfair or deceptive business practices. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating several cryptocurrency businesses. For what it believes to be fraudulent or misleading cryptocurrency-related advertising. A spokesperson for the Federal Trade Commission, Juliana Gruenwald, was quoted in a Bloomberg article published on December 6. She said that the agency is looking into “several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets.”
thenewscrypto.com
Maple Finance Suspends Ties With Orthodox Trading
Maple Finance said that it does not do business with “bad actors”. The firm severed all links due to the alleged falsification of finances. After the demise of FTX, the blockchain-based institutional capital marketplace Maple Finance declared on the 5th that it will sever all links with Orthogonal Trading due to the alleged falsification of finances.
thenewscrypto.com
UK-based Crypto Tax Firm ‘Koinly’ Announces 14% Layoff
The FTX collapse had a terrible effect on the crypto industry with several firms taking hits. Koinly, founded in 2018, is the tax partner for a number of cryptocurrency exchanges. Koinly, a crypto tax firm located in the United Kingdom, has announced the layoff of 14% of its worldwide staff...
thenewscrypto.com
Morgan Stanley Slashes Silvergate Capital’s Rating to Underweight
The analysts predict that Silvergate’s digital deposits would be 60% lower in Q4 than in Q3. The company faces uncertainty regarding deposit flows in the near future as per analysts. Morgan Stanley warned in a study published on Monday that Silvergate Capital (SI) faces a variety of risks due...
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Claims Gradually Walking Out of the United States
Nexo announced that they plan to cease their services in the U.S. Nexo no longer accepts new registrations as they are shutting off in the U.S. Nexo, a crypto borrowing and lending industry revealed on December 5 that it intends to shut off its services in the United States over the next few months. It also stated that it was halting its products and services in the United States due to a lack of regulatory clarity.
thenewscrypto.com
Consensys Announces Update to Metamask Wallet Post Policy Criticism
MetaMask and Infura, had been collecting users’ wallet and IP addresses. ConsenSys said today that it intends to destroy user data after one week. Since the cryptocurrency community fought back against ConsenSys’ privacy policy last month. The company has given various revisions and explanations about how it handles user data. Last month, when users found out about the practice. Many of them saw it as going against the decentralized, privacy-focused spirit of Ethereum.
thenewscrypto.com
Payment Processor PayPal Launches Crypto Services in Luxembourg
In 2020, PayPal began offering cryptocurrency support in the United States. The firm is dedicated to collaborating closely with Luxembourg’s politicians and authorities. In what seems to be an effort to spread crypto services throughout the European Union. Financial services major PayPal aims to establish cryptocurrency operations in Luxembourg. Users of PayPal will soon be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as purchase and store digital currencies.
thenewscrypto.com
Telegram Introduces Privacy Feature Through Blockchain-based Numbers
Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone. After acquiring a number, users may use it to get a verification code through text messages. Telegram, a popular messaging app, has released an upgrade that allows users to register using blockchain-based anonymous numbers rather than mobile phone numbers. To the delight of privacy-conscious users, Telegram will allow its users to conceal their phone numbers from everyone, rather than only those they haven’t registered to the service.
