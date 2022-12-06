ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel “Over A Year Ago”

By DeMicia Inman
Gabourey Sidibe has revealed she and longtime partner Brandon Frankel have been secretly married for over a year. The 39-year-old actress shared the romantic news on Monday (Dec. 6) during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan . With the hosts, Sidibe slid the life update in while discussing her disdain for wedding ceremonies .

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she said. “I don’t like them really — here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

The Empire actress continued to detail, “We got married at the kitchen table, it was just us. We got engaged in 2020, we got married like four months later.”

The couple was engaged in December 2020 and shared the news on Instagram with individual posts on their respective accounts. Two years later in May 2022, Sidibe and Frankel were featured in Bride s , with their marriage still pending to the public.

“The entire time we have been engaged, I’ve always been like, ‘No, we shouldn’t have a wedding .’ Maybe we’ll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we’ll come out and tell everyone we’re married,” shared Sidibe with the magazine.

She added, “It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can’t be. I don’t want anything done the ‘traditional’ way. Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party.”

After the Precious star revealed the news on-air, both she and Frankel took to Instagram to confirm their nuptials.

“These are our official wedding photos! The Wedding at the kitchen counter,” wrote Sidibe in the caption to a multi-image upload. She explained how the couple was alone at their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We really do want to have a wedding someday but I just couldn’t wait to marry this amazing man.”

“SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly!” wrote Frankel.

“We’ve been MARRIED since March ‘21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever.”

