Shania Twain will play first Milwaukee concert in 20 years on ‘Queen of Me’ tour

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
It took 20 years, but Shania Twain is making her way back to Milwaukee.

Ahead of receiving the Music Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night, the country pop superstar announced 19 new stops for her ”Queen of Me” tour, named after her album coming out in February. Milwaukee is one of them, at Fiserv Forum on Halloween night.

The Oct. 31 concert will be her first show in town since a 2003 performance at the Bradley Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at the box office (1111 N. Phillips Ave.) and through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can access a presale from 10 a.m. Dec. 13 to 10 p.m. Dec. 15.

Twain previously announced a Madison show at the Kohl Center for May 16. That show is sold out, with resale tickets starting at about $200.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

