Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had mild air in WNY since the start of December. The air temperature is averaging around 3 degrees above normal for the first week of this month. Today's high temperature occurred earlier this morning. Rochester reached 43 degrees before the Sun came up today. However, with all of this cloud cover in place, we don't expect the temperature to move much heading into this afternoon.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO