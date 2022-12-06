Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Seneca Park Zoo presents inaugural Conservation Warrior Award
Rochester, N.Y. — She's a conservation warrior - that's the name of the award Patricia Wright received from Rochester's Seneca Park Zoo. The renowned anthropologist was in Rochester on Thursday to discuss the work she has done in Madagascar to earn this honor. "Well, we established a national park,...
13 WHAM
Demolition begins on Jefferson Avenue church
Rochester, N.Y. — A house of worship is now being demolished nearly a year after a devastating fire on Christmas Day. All these months later, the cause of that fire remains a mystery. Some longtime Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church parishioners were on site as demolition crews began tearing...
13 WHAM
'ROC around the Clock' holiday market this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Midtown plaza, the monorail, and Sibley's were among the many wonders of Christmas past in downtown Rochester and generations of cherished memories. Now, the festive atmosphere is returning to Sibley square this weekend with "ROC around the Clock "!. The holiday market is hosted by the...
13 WHAM
Penfield woman killed in Onondaga County accident
Clay, N.Y. — New York State Police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro in the Syracuse area Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at 11:35 p.m. and Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road in Clay at a fast speed, when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping and landing in a yard.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Woodworking Sale
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the annual Woodworking Sale this Saturday at Hope Hall. The once a year event features handcrafted items, such as toy, doll furniture, and holiday décor. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Woodworking Program at the school - which helps...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Batavia bells
Batavia, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the bells of Batavia Middle School. The bells used to hang at the school - now they have been refurbished by students in an auto body program. Now the bells have gone mobile, complete with new platforms. The restored bells were...
13 WHAM
Mendon animal sanctuary seeking help after barn fire
Mendon, N.Y. — Help is needed after a fire destroyed a barn at the Odonata Sanctuary in Mendon Wednesday night. The sanctuary is a place for farm animals to live out the rest of their days. Several animals were lost in the fire and the others are being sheltered...
13 WHAM
Penfield unveils Wall of Heroes
Penfield, N.Y. — One local town has a new way to honor those who serve. The Penfield Community Center unveiled a new Wall of Heroes on Wednesday, honoring those actively serving in the military. Family and friends of those honored were emotional as photos of their loved ones went...
13 WHAM
Cooler heading into the weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had mild air in WNY since the start of December. The air temperature is averaging around 3 degrees above normal for the first week of this month. Today's high temperature occurred earlier this morning. Rochester reached 43 degrees before the Sun came up today. However, with all of this cloud cover in place, we don't expect the temperature to move much heading into this afternoon.
13 WHAM
Town of Greece celebrates grand opening of Toddler Gym
Greece, N.Y. — There's a new place for kids to play and learn the importance of getting exercise. The Toddler Gym, a play space meant for kids up to age 5, is now open at the newly expanded Greece Community Center. The gym, located in the town's former community...
13 WHAM
13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event
Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
13 WHAM
ROC the Future gets a new executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — Local non-profit ROC the Future has a new executive director, Brian Lewis. Lewis replaces Jackie Campbell, who retired as executive director after serving in that role since 2015. Lewis was introduced at an event on Friday at Monroe Community College. He spoke about the group’s mission...
13 WHAM
Police investigating shooting in Rochester Public Market parking lot
Rochester, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is in critical condition but is expected to survive after being shot on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street, near the Rochester Public Market, just before 4:20 p.m. Officers found evidence shots had been...
13 WHAM
RIT and MCC host machinist workshop
Henrietta, N.Y. — The demand for skilled workers is high and there are opportunities right here in Rochester. Friday, Rochester Institute of Technology along with Monroe Community College and local businesses hosted a recruiting and workshop event to build the next class of machinists. The goal is to spread...
13 WHAM
Local businessman thanks RCSD teachers
Rochester, N.Y. — A local businessman is showing his appreciation for city school teachers while also honoring his mom's memory. Friday, 130 teachers and staff members at school 12 were treated to a catered lunch, courtesy of Jarrett Felton. In the past , teacher appreciation lunches were held a...
13 WHAM
Blood drive held in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Locust Club held a blood drive Wednesday in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson, who was murdered in the line of duty in 2014. The ninth annual event comes amid a critical need for blood donations. "It's just a great thing, just something...
13 WHAM
Assemblyman, local families call for more funding for early intervention providers
Rochester, N.Y. — Families and community leaders are banding together in a collective call for help. The Children's Agenda is pleading for the governor and state lawmakers to confront the shortage of service providers in the early intervention program for infants and toddlers with developmental delays or disabilities. Families...
13 WHAM
Rochester to host FAFSA Fest for students preparing for college
Rochester, N.Y. — The city is hosting an event this weekend to help college-bound high school seniors navigate the complex world of financial aid. FAFSA Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center on North Clinton Avenue. The event is meant to...
Comments / 0