Cedar Falls, IA

uni.edu

UNI hosts Waterloo eighth graders for LifeLab program

The number of students at UNI grew for a time this week when hundreds of eighth graders from Waterloo’s Bunger and Hoover middle schools visited campus as part of the district’s LifeLab program. The middle schoolers had the opportunity to learn more about college life, tour campus, take...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Cattle killed after semi overturns in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An overturned semi resulted in 12 cattle being killed and left the driver hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened late Monday night on Highway 52 just north of 175th St. near Calmar. The driver was attempting to get a jug of water from...
CALMAR, IA
algonaradio.com

Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize

–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
WESLEY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiow.com

Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm

Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
MASON CITY, IA

