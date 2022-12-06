Read full article on original website
kttn.com
31 state employees graduate from Missouri Leadership Academy
The Office of Administration announced the graduation of 31 state employees from the Missouri Leadership Academy – a program helping develop the next generation of state government leaders. The graduates were chosen by senior leadership to participate in the cross-department leadership development program, which focuses on three core areas:...
kttn.com
Missouri 5th graders invited to participate in 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
To help children learn about staying safe and to raise awareness of missing children, the Department of Public Safety is inviting Missouri fifth graders to participate in the annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 24, 2023. Transportation and lodging will be provided.
kttn.com
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
kttn.com
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students have been selected as December students of the month in Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Kindness”:. Lilian Swank, daughter of Stephanie & Justin Swank. Cason Trump, son of Whitney & Clint Trump. 6th grade. Marley Brown, daughter of Leslie Brown and Derek Brown.
kq2.com
SJSD issues statement on declaration forms
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District issued a statement today regarding allegations of inaccurate information related to taxes being included on board members' candidate declaration forms. According to the statement, the district has had conversations with the Secretary of State's office and Missouri Department of Revenue. The district...
kchi.com
MDC Provides Clinic For Missouri 340
Have you considered racing across the state of Missouri in a canoe or kayak? The Missouri 340 is an annual event that does just that. The race is held August 1st to the 4th, but preparations are underway now. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have a FREE Missouri River...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 12, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 12-18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
KFVS12
Missouri Governor makes December Christmas Tree Month
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On December 7, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol. Parson proclaimed December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to the winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. Gov. Parson said it was to recognize farmers all across Missouri, including Christmas tree farmers.
krcgtv.com
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
kttn.com
Missouri launches interactive dashboard displaying pregnancy associated deaths
Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is leading the nation in launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data. “The road to becoming a mother is not always easy....
kttn.com
Audio: State lawmaker pushes for minimum age to possess firearms
(Missourinet) – No one under the age of 18 would be allowed to carry a firearm in Missouri under a bill pre-filed in the State Senate. “The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Steve Roberts of St. Louis. The bill would make it a Class A misdemeanor – punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a two thousand dollar fine for a minor to be in possession of a firearm. The only exceptions would be if the minor is under the supervision of a parent, guardian, or approved adult or at a firing range with an adult. The legislative session begins on January 4th.
Missouri, Louisiana AGs release deposition transcript against Dr. Fauci
Attorneys General for Missouri and Louisiana have released a 400-plus page transcript of a deposition against chief US medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
mycameronnews.com
Contractors begin work on $43 million, 25-mile water pipeline to Cameron
An issue plaguing Cameron since its founding may finally have a resolution following the installation of a $43 million, 25-mile water pipe line set to complete construction in 2024. Last week contractors laid the first link of pipe as part of what USDA officials considering the group’s largest rural Missouri...
Kait 8
Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
