Pearl River County, MS

WLOX

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck on Highway 98 in Walthall County. It happened on December 5 around 8 p.m. MHP says a 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 when it collided with a bicycle driven by 49-year-old Lonnell James of Tylertown, traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98.
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Biloxi post office named after fallen police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A final passage of legislation designated a postal service facility in Biloxi as the “Robert S. McKeithen Post Office Building.” McKeithen, a 24-year veteran of the Biloxi Police Department, was killed in May 2019. The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent Tuesday evening. “Officer McKeithen was a model public servant […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old Magnolia man

UPDATE: PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Roosevelt McDaniel has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel, of Magnolia. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 211 pounds, […]
MAGNOLIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
HATTIESBURG, MS
NOLA.com

2 from Covington killed in single-vehicle crash

Two Covington residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said. State Police identified the crash victims as John Bitter, 67, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, both of Covington. They were in an eastbound 2011 Nissan Senta driven by Bitter on Louisiana 40 around 4 p.m....
COVINGTON, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting near Moselle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened near Moselle. Investigators said they are searching for 45-year-old Stephen Shane Poole, who also goes by ‘Cornbread.’ Deputies believe Poole shot William Parker on Saturday, December 3 on Job R. Lane. Poole is six […]
JONES COUNTY, MS

