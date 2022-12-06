Read full article on original website
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
WLOX
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for missing Pearl man with ‘multiple’ medical conditions
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating Christopher James Williamson, 36. Williamson has been missing since Monday, December 5, and has multiple medical conditions that could be impairing his judgment. He was last seen driving a Black 2003 GMC Sierra with a camper shell. The vehicle...
WLBT
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. deputy coroner rules no foul play in missing Hub City man’s death
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has provided an update on the ongoing death investigation of a Hub City man whose body was found after recently being reported missing. HPD says that according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, through a preliminary autopsy report done on 50-year-old...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers across the Coast might need a little extra time to get around Tuesday evening. Officials with Biloxi and Gulfport police departments told WLOX that they have received reports of issues at multiple railroad crossings. They said the crossing arms are repeatedly going up and down...
Biloxi post office named after fallen police officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A final passage of legislation designated a postal service facility in Biloxi as the “Robert S. McKeithen Post Office Building.” McKeithen, a 24-year veteran of the Biloxi Police Department, was killed in May 2019. The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent Tuesday evening. “Officer McKeithen was a model public servant […]
Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old Magnolia man
UPDATE: PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Roosevelt McDaniel has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel, of Magnolia. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 211 pounds, […]
fox8live.com
Independence man wanted for murder in Fluker, Tangipahoa sheriff says
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that they have identified an Independence man as a homicide suspect and they are asking the public to turn over any information that could lead to his whereabouts. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jywan Kedarius Jones is still at...
WDSU
Bogalusa veteran killed in Pearl Harbor attack buried after remains identified 80 years later
BOGALUSA, La. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. One Northshore family finally received closure and was able to honor their loved one who died in the tragic attack. The remains of Bogalusa Navy Sailor Houston Temples were...
WDAM-TV
Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
NOLA.com
2 from Covington killed in single-vehicle crash
Two Covington residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Tangipahoa Parish, State Police said. State Police identified the crash victims as John Bitter, 67, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, both of Covington. They were in an eastbound 2011 Nissan Senta driven by Bitter on Louisiana 40 around 4 p.m....
Officials continue search after find vehicle of man last seen on Thursday
The car of a Mississippi man missing in Pike County since Thursday, Dec. 1, has been found in Marion County. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted in social media that Roosevelt McDaniel’s vehicle, a a gray Kia Rio sedan, was located Sunday afternoon off of Riverbend Road in Goss on Ivy Landing in Marion County.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in Moselle shooting
Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking the whereabouts of. Stephen Shane Poole ( a.k.a. “Cornbread”), age 45. Poole is the prime suspect in the shooting of William Parker on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at a location on Job R Lane near Moselle, MS. Poole is approximately...
an17.com
Kentwood man will be charged with second-degree murder in Abita-area homicide case
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock, 27, is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges....
Mississippi bicyclist trying to cross highway dies after being hit by car
A Mississippi man riding his bicycle across Highway 98 in Walthall County was hit and killed by a motorist Monday. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that shortly after 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, officers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Walthall County. A 2016 Hyundai...
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
Man wanted for shooting near Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened near Moselle. Investigators said they are searching for 45-year-old Stephen Shane Poole, who also goes by ‘Cornbread.’ Deputies believe Poole shot William Parker on Saturday, December 3 on Job R. Lane. Poole is six […]
