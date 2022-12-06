ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My picky-eater dog tried Grub Club’s insect-based food – here’s our review

By Alex Lee
 3 days ago

Insects are very, very slowly finding their feet as a delicacy among humans in the west as a more environmentally friendly source of protein . ‘Eurgh’, you may say, but a recent report suggests we need to cut down our meat consumption to stave off the worst of the climate crisis, and bugs might be the answer.

With pets being responsible for 20 per cent of the world’s consumption of fish and meat, a London-based company called Grub Club has turned to making bug-based dog food as a viable, planet-saving alternative, and I wanted to see if my pooch would approve.

The thing is, finding food that my dog, Gatsby, enjoys has taken a lot of work. He’s a very picky eater . He gathers up vegetables from his bowl and spits them out onto the side with disdain, leaving him to ravage the rest of his meaty raw food without those nasty greens (and carrots) getting in his way.

But on top of being a picky eater, Gatsby also has a sensitive stomach, and allergies that make him itch and scratch whenever he’s eaten something bad. He loves chicken, but it doesn’t sit right with his stomach or his skin. If I miraculously find something that he actually enjoys, I have to make sure that it’ll agree with his belly or we’re both in trouble.

Grub Club’s all-day buffet dog food (from £11.69, Mygrubclub.com ) and range of treats – sit roll treat repeat (from £3.79, Mygrubclub.com ), poop perfector (from £3.49, Mygrubclub.com ) and canine shine (from £3.49, Mygrubclub.com ) – might very well be the solution.

Made in the UK, Grub Club’s food and treats are all grain-free, come in fully recyclable packaging, and are vet-approved. The company uses the larvae from the black soldier fly as its source of protein. These flies are fed on organic plant-based matter and come from two insect-farming facilities – Protix and Entocycle .

Grub Club says its food isn’t just environmentally friendly, it’s hypoallergenic as well. Described as being “perfect for sensitive tummies and itchy skin”, I may have just stumbled upon the meal of our dreams... if Gatsby liked it, that is.

How we tested

I introduced the all-day buffet dog food kibble into Gatsby’s diet slowly over time, and have given the treats for both training purposes on walks and for, well, spoiling him whenever I feel like it. Consistency, texture, packaging and size of the food was all looked at.

I wanted to see if the dog food and treats would agree with his stomach, and, just as importantly, whether he would actually enjoy the insect-based kibble. With Gatsby and food, everything’s a dice roll, so I was intrigued to find out how the vet-approved Grub Club would fare.

All-day buffet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcIKD_0jZAk9zB00

Sit roll treat repeat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqH6E_0jZAk9zB00

Canine shine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weC0O_0jZAk9zB00

Poop perfector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gubsz_0jZAk9zB00

The verdict: Grub Club insect-based dog food and treats

