Suspect killed by officer after firing toward police: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in the Westwood neaighborhood in southwest Memphis. TBI identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. The officer involved was not identified. TBI agents responded to the 4900 block […]
Mississippi Man Identified After Shot And Killed By Memphis Police
According to WLBT, a man from Mississippi was shot and killed by Memphis police. The shooting happened Monday night off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis. The man was identified as James West Junior from Tate County town of Sarah. According to police, an officer was...
TBI identifies man killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were involved Friday afternoon in a shooting in the Westwood area. MPD told FOX13 News that they were in the area of Star Line Drive and Cimmaron to investigate a carjacking just after 12 p.m. Thursday. Officers located the carjacked vehicle and three men. When they approached the car, the men fled the scene of foot, police said.
Man wanted for killing 1, injuring 2 in Olive Branch now in police custody
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man died and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, police said. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Thursday to gunfire on the 6100 block of Asbury Place and found multiple people shot, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.
UPDATE: Fatal domestic incident victim identified, suspect arrested
A man sought in a triple shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at an Olive Branch home has been arrested. Olive Branch Police report that Timothy Malik Newsom, a Black male, age 25, was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Newsom was found by officers in the area of Coleman and Davidson roads while trying to hide in a wooded area, which is near his home where the Thursday night shooting incident took place.
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
Video shows Memphis man detained at his home after being accused of stealing car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine being detained at your own house for no reason. That’s what a North Memphis man said happened to him Wednesday morning. Cell phone video shows Memphis police detaining Joshua Clark after he asked for a badge number. “I have paperwork to this car. It...
Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
Memphis police look into missing children cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has shared information about 26 missing people so far this month. More than half of those are children. A department spokesperson said that number may seem high, but is actually typical. MPD said City Watches were only issued for a handful of the cases. That’s...
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
Shelby County assistant District Attorney arrested for DUI, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An assistant to the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly driving under the influence in Memphis and knocking down a utility pole with her car, according to her arrest affidavit. Court documents said that Monica Timmerman, 46, was taken into...
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
Woman shot boyfriend in groin with stolen gun, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument. Memphis Police responded Dec. 6 to a shooting in the 1000 block of Kney Street, where a man had been shot. The victim told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend, Alexius...
Hundreds of crimes reported near shopping centers in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shopper posted on Reddit that he went inside a Kroger store about 4 p.m. earlier this week. He returned to his car to find out that the vehicle’s window was broken with the interior destroyed, even though there was security around. He claimed that...
Amazon driver carjacked in Midtown: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after they say an Amazon driver was carjacked in Midtown. Police say the driver’s van was taken at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Faxon Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident. The van was eventually found at North Parkway and Claybrook. Police say the […]
Murder warrant issued for suspect after 1 killed, 2 injured in Olive Branch shooting
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man died and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, police said. FOX13 learned that the man who died and a man injured in the shooting share the same last name of Newsom. Officers responded just before 10 p.m....
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
Video shows man wanted for stealing lottery tickets at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a local gas station. The robbery happened Dec. 6 at a Mapco at 1691 Poplar Ave. around 3:36 a.m. Officers were told that a man with a handgun walked into the Mapco...
