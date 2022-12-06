Read full article on original website
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Bennington student arrested, gun confiscated
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a handgun to a school parking lot and was pointing it at students” on Tuesday.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman cited following accident
Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
thebestmix1055.com
Friday morning incident ends peacefully
No one was injured following an incident at about 8:15 this morning in the 100 block of North Clarkson Street. Fremont Police Captain Kurt Bottorff said information was received that an individual was screaming and shooting a rifle toward the street. “The area was secured and certain facilities were put...
thebestmix1055.com
Huskers Fall to Oregon in Five Sets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Huskers finished the season at 26-6 and...
thebestmix1055.com
Huskers end season with 5-set loss to Ducks
The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Huskers finished the season at 26-6 and had their nation-leading streak...
Comments / 0