Historic Drummond House Christmas Open House in Hominy
The Historic Drummond Home in Hominy will once again hold a Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 4 pm. Every room of the 117-year-old house will be decorated for the Christmas season and Santa Claus will make an appearance to take photos with guests. Visitors to the historic home will also receive a Christmas treat.
BSO Christmas Concert Includes Clothing Drive for WCC
This Sunday, December 11, is the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra’s Festive Brass Band Christmas Concert, a free event being held at 6 pm at the Greater First Baptist Church at 216 West Tenth Street in Bartlesville. The concert will get you in the mood for Christmas but giving to the...
Four-year-old Oologah Girl Publishes Book
What were you doing at four years of age? Napping, slurping juice and playing in the park?. Well, a four-year-old girl from Oologah had other plans on how to spend her days. Adaline Rose Harold decided to write a book about her adventures with her pony, whom she made into a unicorn by placing a shiny horn on her pony’s head. Peanut the Pony didn’t seem to mind and thus, a book was born.
Sapulpa Christmas Parade to be Held December 10
The City of Sapulpa will light up their town on Saturday, December 10 when it hosts the annual Christmas Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 pm. The event is hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at Main Street and Taft then travels north to Dewey, turns east and ends at the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The parade route has lots of good seating but coming early and setting up a chair to reserve your space is recommended.
Glamour Pets Has Photos With Santa
It is the time of year to get some youngsters pictures with Santa, and you don’t have to leave out your furry friends thanks to Glamour Pets. Pets of Northeast Oklahoma can have their pictures taken with Old Saint Nick at Glamour Pets on Saturday. The event will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
DAR Wreaths Across America Event Dec. 17th
The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR invited everyone to join them in saying “Thank You” to our American Heroes by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath. They will place your sponsored wreath on the grave of one of our hometown heroes at White Rose Cemetery on Virginia Ave. on National Wreaths Across America Day this December 17th, at 11am.
A Holiday Adventure In Sapulpa: Okie Igloo Village
People in Sapulpa are working to draw more people in to celebrate the holiday season. In downtown, you’ll find Okie Igloo Village. Amy Barnes is the co-founder of this unique winter experience. She is the owner of Okie Kidz Inflatables. “We were just wanting to start a family tradition,...
‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour announces Tulsa stop
TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Wesleyan Christian School and Opportunity Scholarship Fund
Darla Otto, Wesleyan Christian School Development Director, and Charlie Daniels, VP of the Board of Opporunity Scholarship Fund, appeared together to talk about how the tax credit for education works. Charlie Daniels explained that through the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act, individuals or businesses donate to a Scholarship Granting...
KPR Presents: The Bender Family Murders of 1872
Week of December 4, 2022: 150 years ago, the people of Labette County, Kansas, made a grisly discovery: the remains of numerous bodies buried in an orchard belonging to the Bender Family. On this week's program, a conversation with Susan Jonusas, the author of Hell's Half Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, A Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier. Hell's Half Acre was named one of this year's "Books We Love" by NPR. Also on today's program, another episode of "Kansas 1972," and the story of how the fight for disability rights came to the University of Kansas. Today's KPR Presents originally aired on March 13, 2022.
The National Finals Rodeo: Our Local Constatants in Round 7
Here are the results of our local participants in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:. Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, came in 12th with a time of 20.2. He missed with first loop,but caught with the second. Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska came in 1st with a...
Bartlesville Fire Department Trains on New Truck
Bartlesville Fire Fighters spent most of the first week of December training on the controls of their newly-purchase tower-ladder truck and now the truck is ready for use in future dispatch calls. The truck has the ability to reach many of the taller buildings in the city which will help...
CITY MATTERS: Bartlesville Hires New Community Development Director
Bartlesville Community Development Director Lisa Beeman announced earlier this year her plans to retire. The city of Bartlesville has hired a new Community Development Director as Mayor Dale Copleand explained on CITY MATTERS Tuesday morning. Larry Curtis will begin with the city on January 3, 2023. Mr. Curtis comes to...
Skiatook Police Purchase Body Cams
The Skiatook Police Department is sporting new equipment this week after they received a $10,000 Municipal Assurance Group grant to purchase body cams for 18 officers. Skiatook Police Officer Kimberly Okerson said the police department have been asking for the bodycams for “years” but were unable to obtain funds to purchase them due to prior city leadership pronouncing their flip phone cameras as “being good enough” due to the size of their town.
Internet Outages in Bartlesville Restored
Bartlesville Public School District’s internet was down today. Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley gave an update. Sarah Holland with AT&T told Bartlesville Radio in a statement, "Our technicians worked quickly to restore full service after a fiber line was cut earlier today by a third-party company. Service is operating normally at this time."
Pryor roper makes leaderboard in Vegas National Finals Rodeo
Las Vegas, Nev. — This year marks Coleman Proctor’s seventh trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev. and so far he remains on the leaderboard. As of Tuesday, Proctor pulled in $48,629 at the NFR and has won $159,321 over the course of the 2022 season, which includes his NFR earnings.
Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward
A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
Bruin Heads to Nationals for Swimming
Bartlesville High swimmer Griffin Craig is headed to Nationals on Thursday. Craig and Bartlesville swim coach Chad Englehart are both flying to Austin, Texas for the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships. Craig will swim in the 200-yard backstroke, the 400-yard IM and the 200-yard butterfly. Craig is a junior as...
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
