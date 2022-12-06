ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Journal

Helen Hanken

Helen Roselle Hanken, age 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Helen was born on Oct 10, 1928 to Raymond and Hilda (Bakken) Falstad. Helen was united in marriage on August 12, 1961 in Spooner, WI to Arvin Hanken. This union blessed them with two children; Laurel and Kari.
WOODBURY, MN
vikings.com

C.J. & Stephanie Ham Launch Scholarship Fund

Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and his wife Stephanie on Thursday announced the creation of the Ham Family Scholarship Fund. The endowed scholarship will support students of color near C.J.'s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, as well as Superior, Wisconsin. It will be managed by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and...
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
River Falls Journal

Weekend planner: Pictures with Santa, cookies and a bird hike

Location: Carpenter Nature Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson. Cost: $5 per participant, free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of the Carpenter Nature Center. More information: Reservations required. Call 651-437-4359. Hike various trails on our Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from...
HUDSON, WI
fox9.com

Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckersasc.com

Associated Eye Care to move into Wisconsin medical center

Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2. The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.
STILLWATER, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

River Falls boys top St. Paul Johnson in OT

After playing to a 42-42 tie in regulation, Aiden Carufel drained a 3-pointer 27 seconds into overtime and the River Falls boys basketball team led the rest of the way for a 51-45 nonconference victory over St. Paul Johnson Tuesday night in River Falls. St. Paul Johnson hit two free...
RIVER FALLS, WI

