Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
Helen Hanken
Helen Roselle Hanken, age 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Helen was born on Oct 10, 1928 to Raymond and Hilda (Bakken) Falstad. Helen was united in marriage on August 12, 1961 in Spooner, WI to Arvin Hanken. This union blessed them with two children; Laurel and Kari.
vikings.com
C.J. & Stephanie Ham Launch Scholarship Fund
Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and his wife Stephanie on Thursday announced the creation of the Ham Family Scholarship Fund. The endowed scholarship will support students of color near C.J.'s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, as well as Superior, Wisconsin. It will be managed by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
River Falls Journal
Weekend planner: Pictures with Santa, cookies and a bird hike
Location: Carpenter Nature Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson. Cost: $5 per participant, free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of the Carpenter Nature Center. More information: Reservations required. Call 651-437-4359. Hike various trails on our Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from...
fox9.com
Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
River Falls Journal
Area wrestling: River Falls blanks Eau Claire Memorial; Hudson, NR win big (16 photos)
The River Falls wrestling team posted three quick pins to start the night and never looked back on its way to a 67-0 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire Memorial in its home opener Thursday night. River Falls vs. Eau Claire Memorial (16 photos) Zack Peterson opened the night...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
WEAU-TV 13
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
River Falls Journal
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
beckersasc.com
Associated Eye Care to move into Wisconsin medical center
Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2. The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.
River Falls Journal
River Falls drops nonconference game to St. Paul Highland (9 photos)
The River Falls hockey team got off to a slow start in its nonconference game against St. Paul Highland Park Tuesday night and couldn’t bounce back in a 4-2 loss to the Scots at Wildcat Centre. St. Paul Highland scored three first period goals while outshooting River Falls 17-4...
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys top St. Paul Johnson in OT
After playing to a 42-42 tie in regulation, Aiden Carufel drained a 3-pointer 27 seconds into overtime and the River Falls boys basketball team led the rest of the way for a 51-45 nonconference victory over St. Paul Johnson Tuesday night in River Falls. St. Paul Johnson hit two free...
Comments / 0