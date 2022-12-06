Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Following Public Hearing, Trigg Board Unanimously Passes Nickel Tax
Following a lengthy public hearing Friday afternoon, members of the Trigg County Board of Education unanimously passed on second reading a nickel tax for increased bonding potential and imminent capital projects. Board members asserted that taking the nickel now, as opposed to “kicking the can” down the road 5-to-10 years,...
wkdzradio.com
Connie Allen Selected As Cadiz City Clerk
Former Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Connie Allen will be the next Cadiz City Clerk. Cadiz Mayor Todd King told the News Edge Thursday night he offered the position to Allen and she had accepted. Mayor King says he received several applications and after conducting interviews earlier this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ordained clergy member, county resident selected as Lyon County Sheriff's Office chaplain
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain. The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October. Laird is a Lyon County...
wkdzradio.com
Public Hearing Friday On Proposed Trigg County Schools Nickel Tax
The Trigg County Board of Education will host a special-called meeting and public hearing Friday to allow public comment on a proposed nickel tax. The idea of a nickel tax first surfaced on November 10 two days after the November 8 General Election when the Trigg County Board of Education approved the proposed nickel tax after first reading. A public hearing concerning the proposed nickel tax was initially scheduled for Friday, December 2, at noon, but was rescheduled for Friday, December 9, at noon to allow time for the meeting notice to be published in the local newspaper.
wkdzradio.com
Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation
With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.
WTVF
Woman works to rebuild Dawson Springs park after Western Kentucky tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tabatha Adams of Dawson Springs was already a busy mom, business owner, and new Rotary Club president. But on the night of December 10, when tornadoes tore through her town, she became a helper. "We drove into town to look for some friends...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
wkdzradio.com
New Cadiz City Council Takes Oath Of Office
The 2023-24 Cadiz City Council is in place following a brief swearing-in ceremony Monday night at Cadiz City Hall. Cadiz City Council members gathered for the ceremony that was conducted by Cadiz Mayor Todd King. Taking the oath of office for his first term on the council was new council member Tim Bridges. He will join existing council members Susan Bryant, Bob Noel, Suzie Hendricks, Brian Futtrell, and Brenda Price on the council for the next two years.
westkentuckystar.com
New ag manufacturing facility announced for Mayfield and Graves County
A new manufacturing facility in the agritech sector is coming to Mayfield and Graves County. Osmundson Manufacturing Company announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot facility to produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for construction and agriculture applications. Since 1903, they've made plow and tillage blades in Perry, Iowa, that are sold in North America, Australia and Asia.
whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
westkentuckystar.com
KSP Post 2 troopers conduct multiple DUI felony arrests
Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville troopers were kept busy recently with at least three major arrest incidents involving DUI and felonies. As troopers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line, they arrested 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham for DUI and trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine as well as multiple other misdemeanor drug offenses.
whvoradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP chapter responds to texts with racist connotations sent by city commissioner
PADUCAH — We have new details to report about what's next for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after text messages with racist connotations he sent were made public. Guess sent the texts, which were about city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, to a city employee. Guess texted the city employee:...
whopam.com
Medical issue leads to injury accident
A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
KFVS12
Semi hauling animal fat overturns, blocks roadway overnight
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews spent several hours overnight clearing a crash site blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road crash in western McCracken County. The crash happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, immediately east of the Canadian National Railroad overpass. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville City Council bids farewell to outgoing members
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to outgoing councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be the final city council meeting of the year. January will see several new faces on the city council, but first, Mayor Wendell Lynch presented the outgoing members with certificates of appreciation, thanking them for answering the call to serve, which often comes with long nights and longer meetings. Longtime councilman Phillip Brooks had some advice for incoming members—celebrate the victories and respect those who sit on the council with you.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
whvoradio.com
Law License Suspension Recommended For Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
