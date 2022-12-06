The Trigg County Board of Education will host a special-called meeting and public hearing Friday to allow public comment on a proposed nickel tax. The idea of a nickel tax first surfaced on November 10 two days after the November 8 General Election when the Trigg County Board of Education approved the proposed nickel tax after first reading. A public hearing concerning the proposed nickel tax was initially scheduled for Friday, December 2, at noon, but was rescheduled for Friday, December 9, at noon to allow time for the meeting notice to be published in the local newspaper.

