(KBSI) – Saturday, Dec. 10, is the one-year anniversary of one of the deadliest tornadoes in Kentucky’s history. It took the lives of 81 Kentuckians. Western Kentucky has received more than $31.8 million in federal assistance. The federal government has also provided more than $59.8 million to support local businesses and more than $42 million in Western Kentucky SAFE Act funds. Private insurance groups have also paid nearly $500 million to those insured, according to the Office of Governor Andy Beshear.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO