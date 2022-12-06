Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Following Public Hearing, Trigg Board Unanimously Passes Nickel Tax
Following a lengthy public hearing Friday afternoon, members of the Trigg County Board of Education unanimously passed on second reading a nickel tax for increased bonding potential and imminent capital projects. Board members asserted that taking the nickel now, as opposed to “kicking the can” down the road 5-to-10 years,...
wkdzradio.com
Connie Allen Selected As Cadiz City Clerk
Former Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Connie Allen will be the next Cadiz City Clerk. Cadiz Mayor Todd King told the News Edge Thursday night he offered the position to Allen and she had accepted. Mayor King says he received several applications and after conducting interviews earlier this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Judge Jameson challenges November election, claims incoming Judge Moore carried out a 'plot' and used misleading tactics to win
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former Judge Jamie Jameson has filed a lawsuit against his election opponent, incoming Judge Andrea Moore, following his loss in the 2022 general election, asking for the election to be voided on the grounds that Moore engaged in "unfair, untrue, and misleading tactics" to boost her chances of defeating him.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ordained clergy member, county resident selected as Lyon County Sheriff's Office chaplain
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain. The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October. Laird is a Lyon County...
whvoradio.com
Law License Suspension Recommended For Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
wkdzradio.com
Beshear Opines On One-Year Tornado Anniversary
On December 10, 2021, tornadoes swept through 16 west Kentucky counties, took 81 lives and caused more than $300 million in damage to homes, churches and businesses — beloved, long-established towns dating back to the early 1800s trashed from a natural rage. In the year since, recovery efforts have...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah leaders weighing options after commissioner sent texts with racist connotations regarding local candidate
PADUCAH — During a special called meeting of the Paducah City Commission on Wednesday, it was revealed that Commissioner David Guess sent text messages with racist connotations to a city employee regarding a city commission candidate. Commissioners met in executive session for two hours Wednesday before returning to open...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Correctional Officer Indicted On Rape Charge
A former Kentucky State Penitentiary Correctional Officer has been indicted on a rape charge. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that prosecution by his office resulted in the indictment of 38-year old Trista Fox, of Fredonia, on a single count of third-degree rape, a Class D Felony. Assistant Attorney General...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
wkdzradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
kbsi23.com
Dec. 10 marks 1 year since deadly tornadoes in Graves County, KY
(KBSI) – Saturday, Dec. 10, is the one-year anniversary of one of the deadliest tornadoes in Kentucky’s history. It took the lives of 81 Kentuckians. Western Kentucky has received more than $31.8 million in federal assistance. The federal government has also provided more than $59.8 million to support local businesses and more than $42 million in Western Kentucky SAFE Act funds. Private insurance groups have also paid nearly $500 million to those insured, according to the Office of Governor Andy Beshear.
WTVF
Woman works to rebuild Dawson Springs park after Western Kentucky tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tabatha Adams of Dawson Springs was already a busy mom, business owner, and new Rotary Club president. But on the night of December 10, when tornadoes tore through her town, she became a helper. "We drove into town to look for some friends...
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
westkentuckystar.com
KSP Post 2 troopers conduct multiple DUI felony arrests
Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville troopers were kept busy recently with at least three major arrest incidents involving DUI and felonies. As troopers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line, they arrested 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham for DUI and trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine as well as multiple other misdemeanor drug offenses.
westkentuckystar.com
New ag manufacturing facility announced for Mayfield and Graves County
A new manufacturing facility in the agritech sector is coming to Mayfield and Graves County. Osmundson Manufacturing Company announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot facility to produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for construction and agriculture applications. Since 1903, they've made plow and tillage blades in Perry, Iowa, that are sold in North America, Australia and Asia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Aaron Acree Responds To New Charges
On November 30, the Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges — single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening, as well as two counts of first-degree official misconduct, that if convicted are punishable by up to 12 months in a county jail.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
wkdzradio.com
Discovery Transfer Requested in Peach Street Murder Case
Defense attorneys for Anthony Gaines are still waiting for cell phone data evidence to help them prepare for their defense of the Hopkinsville man charged with two counts of murder. Attorney Brandi Jones presented a multi-layered motion to Christian County Circuit Judge Andrew Self Wednesday afternoon. She said she had...
wkdzradio.com
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
