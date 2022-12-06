ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Ravens Week 14 preview: Ravens take on Pittsburgh without star QB

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-7) in an NFL week 14 matchup. They will be a little short-handed as they will be missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson as herecovers from a sprained PCL suffered in the Denver game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

WR DeSean Jackson reveals why he chose the Ravens

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been torching defenses for years. His answer as to why he brought his efforts to Baltimore was quick and easy. "There was just something about Lamar. I had my eyes on him for the past few years because I always looked back at my younger days when I played with [Michael] Vick," Jackson said on "The Lounge" podcast. "They’re very similar. I’m like, it would be crazy to be able to play with Vick and Lamar, the new era of a Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson's absence was expected after he was diagnosed with a sprained PCL that could sideline him for one-to-three weeks. According to Baltimore, Jackson is "less likely" to play in Week 14 and his missed practice on Wednesday is in line with that expectation. Barring a sudden change, expect Jackson to sit out practice this week and Sunday's clash with the Steelers. Tyler Huntley will be under center if Jackson is ruled out.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doubtful for Week 14 matchup with Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report of the week on Friday ahead of a Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed the entire week of practice with what was reported as a strained PCL suffered in a Week 13...
BALTIMORE, MD

