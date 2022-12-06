Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward
A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
pryorinfopub.com
Tax Dollars Designated to Pryor Main Street Organization
PRYOR, Okla. - The Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority secured $55,000 from the downtown tax passed in 2019 at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The requested $55,000 will be distributed to the Pryor Main Street organization in January with an initial deposit of $25,000 and $5000 each month through June 2023.
bartlesvilleradio.com
WASHINGTON CO. BOARD OF ED. CANDIDATE FILINGS
The Washington County Election Board has posted the slate of candidates who filed for the Washington County School Board Elections for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023. BARTLESVILLE: No. 3, 4 year term 12/5/22 *Suzy Keirsey 1. CANEY VALLEY : No. 3, 5 year term no...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Fire Department Trains on New Truck
Bartlesville Fire Fighters spent most of the first week of December training on the controls of their newly-purchase tower-ladder truck and now the truck is ready for use in future dispatch calls. The truck has the ability to reach many of the taller buildings in the city which will help...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Ports hopes $15.74 million rail project at Port of Inola will attract new industry
INOLA, Okla. — Tulsa Ports is getting ready to embark on one of the largest projects the Port Authority said it has ever undertaken. Daniel Grisham, the Deputy Port Director, said by the end of January, construction is expected to get underway on a $15.76 million dollar rail project at the Port of Inola that will build 4.4 miles of new rail.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Bartlesville: Water Supply Levels Drop; Conservation Needed
Drought conditions across the region have local water supply levels dropping below a comfortable level, prompting City staff to encourage Bartlesville residents to conserve wherever possible. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said this week that levels are at 69 percent of the City's available water supply, which puts the area...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa organization offers safe place to LGBTQ+ community following warning from DHS
TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Homeland Security is warning LGBTQ+, Jewish, and immigrant communities of domestic terror threats, just weeks after the deadly mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs. Here in Tulsa, vandals have marked Pride signs at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Shots were...
bartlesvilleradio.com
COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Wesleyan Christian School and Opportunity Scholarship Fund
Darla Otto, Wesleyan Christian School Development Director, and Charlie Daniels, VP of the Board of Opporunity Scholarship Fund, appeared together to talk about how the tax credit for education works. Charlie Daniels explained that through the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act, individuals or businesses donate to a Scholarship Granting...
Understaffed call center leads to long wait times at the City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — If you’re planning to call the City of Tulsa to pay your water bill, or if you need to have your utilities transferred over, prepare to wait. FOX23 was on hold for 25 minutes. The customer service representative on the line said that’s actually a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sapulpa Christmas Parade to be Held December 10
The City of Sapulpa will light up their town on Saturday, December 10 when it hosts the annual Christmas Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 pm. The event is hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at Main Street and Taft then travels north to Dewey, turns east and ends at the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The parade route has lots of good seating but coming early and setting up a chair to reserve your space is recommended.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Commissioners Taking care of Business
The Osage Co. Commissioners met on a soggy and foggy Monday for their weekly board meetings. The committee approved to sign an application for the Rural Economic Plan Grant from the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) and authorized Jerry Roberts as the designated alternative. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney...
Renovated north Tulsa community center to open soon
The Reed Community Foundation partnered with the city of Tulsa in 2019 to upgrade the old Ben Hill Community Center. Founder, Keith Reed, plans to open the new center in February 2023.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Property Taxes Can Be Disputed
Property tax billings for Washington County have been going out since November with a due date of end of December to pay. If you are concerned about your billing amount, the County Assessor’s office says there is a way to protest it. Todd Mathis, Director of the County Assessor’s...
Claremore plans for regional fire and police training center
The City of Claremore and Claremore Police Department are planning to create a Tri-County Fire and Police Training Center in Claremore.
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
Pawhuska Journal
McKinney scolds officials about childish feuding
Osage County commissioners were discussing Nov. 21 a proposal by District 1 Commissioner Randall Jones for a state audit of the county Sheriff’s Office and Jail, when County Clerk Robin Slack suggested the proposal looked to her like an act of “retaliation.”. On Nov. 14, District 2 Commissioner...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Donation for Nowata County Inmates
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning with many topics at hand. Laurie Summers was not there to give her emergency management update for the second week in a row. They also discussed awarding bids for printing of ballots and other non-ballot materials. The County Commissioners also accepted a...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
KOKI FOX 23
Skiatook Public Schools close campuses to parents and visitors
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Centers for Disease Control listed Osage County at the high risk level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s (OSDH) reporting of its latest COVID-19 cases – just 41 across Osage County, the largest county in the state by land mass. A...
Comments / 0