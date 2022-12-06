ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward

A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Tax Dollars Designated to Pryor Main Street Organization

PRYOR, Okla. - The Pryor Economic Development Trust Authority secured $55,000 from the downtown tax passed in 2019 at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The requested $55,000 will be distributed to the Pryor Main Street organization in January with an initial deposit of $25,000 and $5000 each month through June 2023.
PRYOR, OK
WASHINGTON CO. BOARD OF ED. CANDIDATE FILINGS

The Washington County Election Board has posted the slate of candidates who filed for the Washington County School Board Elections for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023. BARTLESVILLE: No. 3, 4 year term 12/5/22 *Suzy Keirsey 1. CANEY VALLEY : No. 3, 5 year term no...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Bartlesville Fire Department Trains on New Truck

Bartlesville Fire Fighters spent most of the first week of December training on the controls of their newly-purchase tower-ladder truck and now the truck is ready for use in future dispatch calls. The truck has the ability to reach many of the taller buildings in the city which will help...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
City of Bartlesville: Water Supply Levels Drop; Conservation Needed

Drought conditions across the region have local water supply levels dropping below a comfortable level, prompting City staff to encourage Bartlesville residents to conserve wherever possible. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said this week that levels are at 69 percent of the City's available water supply, which puts the area...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Wesleyan Christian School and Opportunity Scholarship Fund

Darla Otto, Wesleyan Christian School Development Director, and Charlie Daniels, VP of the Board of Opporunity Scholarship Fund, appeared together to talk about how the tax credit for education works. Charlie Daniels explained that through the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act, individuals or businesses donate to a Scholarship Granting...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Sapulpa Christmas Parade to be Held December 10

The City of Sapulpa will light up their town on Saturday, December 10 when it hosts the annual Christmas Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 pm. The event is hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at Main Street and Taft then travels north to Dewey, turns east and ends at the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The parade route has lots of good seating but coming early and setting up a chair to reserve your space is recommended.
SAPULPA, OK
Osage Co. Commissioners Taking care of Business

The Osage Co. Commissioners met on a soggy and foggy Monday for their weekly board meetings. The committee approved to sign an application for the Rural Economic Plan Grant from the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) and authorized Jerry Roberts as the designated alternative. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Property Taxes Can Be Disputed

Property tax billings for Washington County have been going out since November with a due date of end of December to pay. If you are concerned about your billing amount, the County Assessor’s office says there is a way to protest it. Todd Mathis, Director of the County Assessor’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
McKinney scolds officials about childish feuding

Osage County commissioners were discussing Nov. 21 a proposal by District 1 Commissioner Randall Jones for a state audit of the county Sheriff’s Office and Jail, when County Clerk Robin Slack suggested the proposal looked to her like an act of “retaliation.”. On Nov. 14, District 2 Commissioner...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Donation for Nowata County Inmates

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning with many topics at hand. Laurie Summers was not there to give her emergency management update for the second week in a row. They also discussed awarding bids for printing of ballots and other non-ballot materials. The County Commissioners also accepted a...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Skiatook Public Schools close campuses to parents and visitors

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Centers for Disease Control listed Osage County at the high risk level based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s (OSDH) reporting of its latest COVID-19 cases – just 41 across Osage County, the largest county in the state by land mass. A...
SKIATOOK, OK

