The City of Sapulpa will light up their town on Saturday, December 10 when it hosts the annual Christmas Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 pm. The event is hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at Main Street and Taft then travels north to Dewey, turns east and ends at the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The parade route has lots of good seating but coming early and setting up a chair to reserve your space is recommended.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO