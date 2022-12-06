Read full article on original website
Blaine Police Chief running for Whatcom County Sheriff
BLAINE, Wash. – A familiar figure in Blaine is throwing his hat in the ring to become Whatcom County’s next sheriff. Blaine Police Chief Donnell Tanksley announced his intent to run earlier this week, according to The Northern Light. After being asked by community members if he had...
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
Officers will now accept digital vehicle registration, proof of insurance
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Law enforcement officers in Washington state will now accept a digital copy of your car registration and proof of insurance on your phone. That means you do not have to keep the originals and the personal information they contain in the vehicle. Some have asked whether...
Flu season off to historically severe start
SEATTLE, Wash. – Flu season is off to a historically severe start. The CDC says flu-related hospitalizations are the highest since 2011 at this point in the year. Dr. John Lynch, the director of infection prevention and control at Harborview Medical Center, says timing is also unusual this year with flu cases spiking about a month early.
Local tribes getting millions in grant funding for salmon, orca recovery
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Several million dollars in state and federal grants are coming to Whatcom County to enhance salmon and orca recovery. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded a total of $27 million to eight counties for projects aimed at boosting the threatened species. Lummi...
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
City Council votes to limit water rate increase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Ferndale residents will pay more for water next year but not as much as expected. The City Council voted unanimously to hold a rate increase to 5% on Monday night, December 6th. City staff had recommended keeping the anticipated 8.9% increase in the water rate to...
Redfin expecting sharp drop in home sales in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. – A Seattle-based real estate brokerage predicts a tumultuous 2023 for the industry. Redfin expects a sharp drop in home sales next year as both interest rates and home prices stay relatively high. That will keep people from moving unless they absolutely have to. The company predicts...
