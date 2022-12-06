ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK weather: Where and when snow is set to hit the country this week

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 3 days ago

Sub-zero temperatures this week will make way for snow across parts of the UK prompting the Met Office to issue yellow warnings for icy conditions.

Temperatures could plunge to as low as -10C in rural parts of Scotland and the Western Isles in the yellow warning area, with the south also seeing brutally cold nights of up to -6C.

Forecasters said the alert will remain in place until Thursday lunchtime but the cold weather will not begin to shift until early next week.

A yellow warning for ice stretches across the east coast from Scotland right down to eastern England as frequent wintry showers are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for a few centimetres on the North York Moors, the Met Office said.

“We’re in this cold spell, bringing even colder conditions in for the rest of the week. Lower temperatures are moving further south across the UK and there will be cold temperatures throughout and some very low temperatures during the night,” Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7K0R_0jZAiZg000

“Overnight lows of minus 10 to minus 11 (12.2F) in areas where we do get snow in those rural parts of Scotland, with temperatures down to minus six (21.2F) in rural England.”

“Cold conditions to remain through the weekend. Signs of warmer weather moving in from the southwest from Tuesday next week. But the signs are that the cold weather will hold in the north of the UK, so there will be a split between north and south.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmDy1_0jZAiZg000

He advised people to “make sure you’re prepared for the dips in temperature, stay safe in those areas of ice and take precautions if you’re driving over untreated surfaces”.

The UK Health and Security Agency also issued a cold weather alert from Wednesday evening and recommended people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).

Age UK has advised people to maintain a supply of food and medicine to reduce the number of outdoor trips and torches with spare batteries in case of a power cut.

Areas affected by the yellow weather warning for snow and ice:

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Angus
  • Perth and Kinross

Grampian

  • Aberdeen
  • Aberdeenshire
  • Moray

Orkney & Shetland

  • Orkney Islands
  • Shetland Islands

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute

Areas affected by the yellow warning for ice:

East Midlands

  • Lincolnshire

East of England

  • Norfolk
  • Suffolk

North East England

  • Darlington
  • Durham
  • Gateshead
  • Hartlepool
  • Middlesbrough
  • Newcastle upon Tyne
  • North Tyneside
  • Northumberland
  • Redcar and Cleveland
  • South Tyneside
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Sunderland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • East Lothian
  • Scottish Borders
  • East Riding of Yorkshire
  • Kingston upon Hull
  • North East Lincolnshire
  • North Lincolnshire
  • North Yorkshire

Yorkshire & Humber

  • East Riding of Yorkshire
  • Kingston upon Hull
  • North East Lincolnshire
  • North Lincolnshire
  • North Yorkshire

Met Office Forecast

Tonight:

Further showers in the north and east, some heavy and turning to snow across the north of Scotland. Clear spells inland elsewhere, where turning frosty.

Wednesday:

Showers across the north of Scotland, falling as snow away from north-facing coasts, with some travel disruption possible. Wintry showers will also affect Northern Ireland and eastern England. Elsewhere dry and cold.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Remaining cold with widespread, locally severe night frosts. Further wintry showers each day, mainly around coasts but perhaps extending inland at times, mainly in northern Scotland.

