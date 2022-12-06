Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
City of El Paso names 24-year veteran as new fire chief
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced the appointment of Jonathan Killings as the city’s fire chief. Killings has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since May 2022. He graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served all ranks within the fire department. Killings was promoted to […]
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?
A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Vinton judge embroiled in District Attorney controversy dealt with legal woes as a lawyer
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Questions continue to swirl around the whereabouts of the Vinton, TX municipal judge at the center of the El Paso district attorney's office controversy. Now, ABC-7 is uncovering legal issues Roger Rodriguez faced as a practicing attorney. Rodriguez twice reprimanded by state. Family members of...
cbs4local.com
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. CBS4 has covered Rosales since she first announced her...
cbs4local.com
Two women use El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others through Latino nonprofit
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 On Your side introduces you to Dr. Patricia Delgado and Adriana Acosta, two successful, educated women using their El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others. “As a doctor in psychology, I knew I had...
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Opening Date for East El Paso Location
El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 will officially open for business on December 12. The restaurant, known for its large portions of scratch-made food and its involvement in the community, is located at 11925 Gateway West at the Las Palmas Marketplace in the spot Furr’s Family Buffet used to occupy.
El Paso Ranks #2 In Real Estate Markets Set To Dominate In 2023
El Paso finds itself atop a national list -- and it's not for something bad. Well, I guess it depends on which perspective you're looking at it from. The website realtor.com just released its list titled: "The 10 Real Estate Markets That Will Dominate in 2023." And how about this:...
The Buzz on a Bee Invasion Happening at a Dutch Bros in El Paso
While purchasing my afternoon pick-me-up at Dutch Bros on Mesa street, I drove up to the pick-up window to find a new sign. It wasn't for the latest flavor that was released by Dutch Bros but to warn those picking up a drink about bees. Yes, the bees in El...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
KVIA
Two drug seizures in one month at same train crossing keep CBP officers in El Paso on alert
EL PASO, Texas -- For the second time in a month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in El Paso seized a large number of drugs in a rail car arriving from Mexico at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing, according to officials. The latest seizure happened Wednesday just...
KVIA
Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
KVIA
Sentry insurance opening office in El Paso, seeking to fill positions
EL PASO, Texas -- Sentry Insurance is opening new office space in El Paso and is already seeking candidates to fill the new positions. Alisha Williams, the chief customer service and operations manager said they are seeking to fill about 30 positions immediately and are expected to begin operations in northwest El Paso early next year.
Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos. The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
“Nobody was supposed to die” witness reveals details into shooting involving NMSU basketball player
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police body camera footage, interviews with witnesses and surveillance video revealing more details into the deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left University of New Mexico Student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake with a gun shot wound. In body camera footage Mike Peake can […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
The Bridge of Southern New Mexico sparked dramatic increase in local high school graduation
The high school graduation rate in Doña County increased more than 50 percent during a 15-year span, climbing from 55 percent in 2007 to 83 percent – among the highest in the state – in 2021, The Bridge of Southern New Mexico President and CEO Tracey Bryan said in a November interview.
Comments / 1