El Paso, TX

KTSM

City of El Paso names 24-year veteran as new fire chief

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced the appointment of Jonathan Killings as the city’s fire chief. Killings has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since May 2022. He graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served all ranks within the fire department. Killings was promoted to […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?

A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Sentry insurance opening office in El Paso, seeking to fill positions

EL PASO, Texas -- Sentry Insurance is opening new office space in El Paso and is already seeking candidates to fill the new positions. Alisha Williams, the chief customer service and operations manager said they are seeking to fill about 30 positions immediately and are expected to begin operations in northwest El Paso early next year.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos.  The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

