Aaron Judge’s Yankees frustration comes out during free agency: ‘Turn the fans against me’

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
 3 days ago

Aaron Judge’s latest honor comes with an ominous warning for the Yankees.

Judge was named the Time Athlete of the Year on Tuesday after he hit an American League record 62 home runs last season for the Yankees. Breaking that record could be the last thing he does in pinstripes.

In the accompanying Time article, Judge offered some rare insight into his free-agency thinking and took a shot at the Yankees for their decision to reveal the details behind their failed extension talks before last season.

Aaron Judge on the cover of Time
Martin Schoeller for TIME
Aaron Judge in Time
Martin Schoeller for TIME

Before Opening Day and Judge’s deadline to reach a contract extension, GM Brian Cashman held a press conference in which he announced the Yankees had offered Judge a seven-year, $213 million that he turned down.

“We kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s keep this between us,’” Judge said. “I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it I didn’t like.”

Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck at the Buccaneers game on Dec. 5, 2022.
Getty Images

The comments come as the winter meetings are in full swing and a potential Judge signing happening any day now. The Giants have long been seen as the top threat to the Yankees to sign away the northern California native. It would be something that Judge predicted in 2010, his wife Samantha Bracksieck reminded him.

“I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants.” Judge said. “I was like, that’d better not get out.”

It’s out now and it has to give Yankees fans a queasy feeling about their chances of re-signing the 30-year-old. Cashman said at the winter meetings on Monday the Yankees had made several offers to Judge , but he had no insight as to if they were the favorites to re-sign him.

Aaron Judge on Oct. 22, 2022.
Getty Images
Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“When I was young and getting into the game, all guys ever talked about was, ‘Hey, wait until you become a free agent,’” Judge told the magazine. “You’re getting a chance to make your own decision, start a legacy somewhere, start something new somewhere. I’m looking forward to the whole process, man. It’s going to be special.”

