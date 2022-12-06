Read full article on original website
WTOP
Larry Brown steps down at Memphis as special assistant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway due to ongoing health concerns, the school announced Friday. “We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery,” Hardaway said in a statement released by the...
WTOP
Memphis Tigers and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers play in Atlanta, Georgia
Auburn Tigers (8-0) vs. Memphis Tigers (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -1.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers play the No. 11 Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Memphis Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive...
WTOP
Drake visits Richmond after Burton’s 26-point outing
Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Drake Bulldogs after Tyler Burton scored 26 points in Richmond’s 58-57 loss to the William & Mary Tribe. The Spiders have gone 2-1 in home games. Richmond...
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Bowl Season
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Bowl SeasonESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a ...
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
WTOP
Predators face the Senators in a non-conference matchup
Ottawa Senators (10-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -139, Senators +118; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators meet in an out-of-conference matchup. Nashville is 12-10-2 overall and 7-3-2 in home...
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
It’ll be Oklahoma and Arkansas in Tulsa early this afternoon at the start of a very fun day of college hoops ahead. For all of the relevant info, such as spread, predictions, TV channels, etc. — you can read right below. How to watch. Tip-off: 1 p.m. ET,...
WTOP
Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points,...
WTOP
Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Vegas to 2-1 win over Flyers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 3:21 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday night. After the Flyers controlled much of the action in their offensive zone for the first three minutes of the extra period, Marchessault stole the puck from Kevin Hayes, raced in on a breakaway and beat goalie Carter Hart to give Vegas its first home win against Philadelphia since Jan. 2, 2020.
WTOP
AP source: NBA, NBPA extend opt-out deadline for CBA
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday. The new opt-out date — which was going to be Dec....
WTOP
Chargers’ James, Callahan listed as doubtful vs. Dolphins
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have two of their starters in the secondary for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Derwin James and cornerback Bryce Callahan were listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after not practicing all week.
WTOP
Rams’ lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic
Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That’s the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was...
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m. Adirondack at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
WTOP
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help...
WTOP
Avalanche take losing streak into matchup with the Blues
Colorado Avalanche (13-10-1, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-15-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to break their four-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has gone 12-15-0 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Central Division...
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. College football teams with most ...
