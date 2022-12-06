ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Larry Brown steps down at Memphis as special assistant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway due to ongoing health concerns, the school announced Friday. “We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery,” Hardaway said in a statement released by the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Tigers and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers play in Atlanta, Georgia

Auburn Tigers (8-0) vs. Memphis Tigers (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -1.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers play the No. 11 Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Memphis Tigers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive...
AUBURN, AL
Drake visits Richmond after Burton’s 26-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Drake Bulldogs after Tyler Burton scored 26 points in Richmond’s 58-57 loss to the William & Mary Tribe. The Spiders have gone 2-1 in home games. Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
Predators face the Senators in a non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (10-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -139, Senators +118; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators meet in an out-of-conference matchup. Nashville is 12-10-2 overall and 7-3-2 in home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points,...
DETROIT, MI
Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Vegas to 2-1 win over Flyers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 3:21 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday night. After the Flyers controlled much of the action in their offensive zone for the first three minutes of the extra period, Marchessault stole the puck from Kevin Hayes, raced in on a breakaway and beat goalie Carter Hart to give Vegas its first home win against Philadelphia since Jan. 2, 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

AP source: NBA, NBPA extend opt-out deadline for CBA

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday. The new opt-out date — which was going to be Dec....
Chargers’ James, Callahan listed as doubtful vs. Dolphins

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have two of their starters in the secondary for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Derwin James and cornerback Bryce Callahan were listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after not practicing all week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rams’ lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That’s the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was...
KENTUCKY STATE
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m. Adirondack at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help...
CHICAGO, IL
Avalanche take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

Colorado Avalanche (13-10-1, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-15-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to break their four-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has gone 12-15-0 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Central Division...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

