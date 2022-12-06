ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Milo Yiannopoulos parts ways with Kanye West on disastrous 2024 campaign

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gts8B_0jZAiH2A00

Milo Yiannopoulos is the latest to turn on Kanye West — confirming that he’s parted ways with the rapper after helping him with his planned 2024 White House run .

The British provocateur, who is Jewish, first confirmed to the Daily Beast that he’d reached a “mutual conclusion” with the rapper now known as Ye to “step away from his political team.”

The fallout was reportedly over money — with Yiannopoulos billing Ye $116,000 for several days’ work, according to TMZ , which said early Tuesday that it had seen a copy of the invoice.

Sources told the outlet that Ye — who lost his billionaire status amid the backlash over his anti-Semitic outbursts — had never reached a financial agreement with the notorious right-wing troll for his help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPA8h_0jZAiH2A00
Milo’s hefty bill was dated Dec. 1, less than two weeks after he was first revealed as Ye’s adviser.
SPOT / BACKGRID

Given that Ye has yet to officially declare his candidacy for president, it was assumed his widely panned choice of advisers were mere volunteers, the outlet noted.

Yiannopoulos, who previously called sex between 13-year-olds and older men “life-affirming,” first emerged as Ye’s adviser when they were filmed together in a clip on Nov. 20.

His hefty invoice was dated Dec. 1, TMZ said — meaning less than two weeks later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rc6tw_0jZAiH2A00
Milo was a controversial choice given his own scandals, including his priase of “life-affirming” sex between young boys and older men.
Getty Images

In that time, the former Breitbart editor appeared to be behind some of Ye’s most questionable decisions, including his decision to work with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes — as well as using him to set up former President Donald Trump.

Yiannopoulos has admitted to NBC News that he was the “architect” for sneaking Fuentes into Ye’s dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago — bragging that it was “just to make Trump’s life miserable .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nA5PU_0jZAiH2A00
Milo has admitted trying “to make Trump’s life miserable” with the disastrous meeting with Ye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Le3zJ_0jZAiH2A00
Ye walked out of an interview with podcaster Tim Pool on November 28.
Timcast IRL/YouTube

He was still by Ye’s side when the rapper walked out of a podcast interview on Nov. 28 when host Tim Pool tried to push back on some of his most incendiary views.

But he was absent when Ye, in a full-face-covering hood, was interviewed by Alex Jones last Thursday, when he openly declared his love for Nazis and their genocidal leader Adolf Hitler.

Fuentes remained by Ye’s side for the “Infowars” sit-down, and the Daily Beast noted rumors that Yiannopoulos was fired for attempting an apparent power “move against” the man he brought onboard.

“Any suggestion that I tried to get anyone fired is false — especially not people I brought in myself, who owe me their gratitude, loyalty, and respect,” Yiannopoulos told the outlet.

However, he admitted that he had “concerns about a potential new hire,” without identifying them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTJV6_0jZAiH2A00
Milo was missing when a hooded Ye declared his love for Hitler and Nazis on Alex Jones’ “Infowars.”
Info Wars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqGEm_0jZAiH2A00
Milo confirmed that his exit from Ye’s team was over “concerns about a potential new hire,” without confirming it was a power play between him and Fuentes (above).
Timcast IRL/YouTube

“I’m not in the least bit drawn in by perks and private jets … Maybe the others are,” he sniped.

TMZ said it had unsuccessfully tried to get a response from Yiannopoulos over his $116,000 invoice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Los Angeles Times

Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple

On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
RadarOnline

Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant

Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
RadarOnline

Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses

Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

The offensive symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was from an alien-worshipping cult

We’re not sure whether he knew this (and based on his recent behaviour we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t), but the symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was not quite what it seemed.Most of us understandably took the image – a swastika inside a Star of David – to be another horrific display of antisemitism from the rapper, but it turns out it is actually the insignia for a UFO-worshiping religion.Followers of the Rael Movement (who call themselves Raelians) believe that “extraterrestrials created all life on Earth”, according to their website.“Thousands of years ago, scientists from another...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy