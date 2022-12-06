Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia

From 1927 through 1957, one race rivaled Le Mans in both prestige and peril: Italy’s famed Mille Miglia . As the name suggests, the endurance test covered close to 1,000 miles in a round-trip sprint between Brescia and Rome, one that racer Stirling Moss and his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR completed with a record-setting average speed

of just under 100 mph in 1955. Mercedes-Benz now invites one Robb Report reader to drive in the 2023 Mille Miglia , resurrected as an exclusive rally on the same route and open only to car models previously entered in the bygone-era event. To meet that requirement, a 300 SL from that period will be provided by the Mercedes-Benz Heritage Collection, and a brand ambassador will be co-pilot during the five stages held June 13 to 17.

To avoid any automotive separation anxiety after the finish, a 1950s-era 300 SL “Gullwing” coupe will be delivered to you by the new Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Los Angeles, while a 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 from a local dealer of your choice will provide a fitting bookend to the brand’s most storied model line. The offer expires March 15. $2.7 million

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .