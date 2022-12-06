ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia

By Viju Mathew
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yoeG_0jZAiENz00

From 1927 through 1957, one race rivaled Le Mans in both prestige and peril: Italy’s famed Mille Miglia . As the name suggests, the endurance test covered close to 1,000 miles in a round-trip sprint between Brescia and Rome, one that racer Stirling Moss and his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR completed with a record-setting average speed

of just under 100 mph in 1955. Mercedes-Benz now invites one Robb Report reader to drive in the 2023 Mille Miglia , resurrected as an exclusive rally on the same route and open only to car models previously entered in the bygone-era event. To meet that requirement, a 300 SL from that period will be provided by the Mercedes-Benz Heritage Collection, and a brand ambassador will be co-pilot during the five stages held June 13 to 17.

To avoid any automotive separation anxiety after the finish, a 1950s-era 300 SL “Gullwing” coupe will be delivered to you by the new Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Los Angeles, while a 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 from a local dealer of your choice will provide a fitting bookend to the brand’s most storied model line. The offer expires March 15. $2.7 million

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship

The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
Robb Report

First Drive: This 670 HP 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 Hybrid Takes 4 Cylinders to Electrifying New Levels

Mercedes-AMG’s vaunted C63 supercar bloodline embodies the paradoxical evolution of modern power-train dynamics. In the 21st century, some of these automotive elements have improved, such as total output and rate of acceleration, while others, like displacement and analog tactility, seem to whither— and along the way, the heartstrings of gearheads everywhere are wrenched. Consider the first-gen C63 from 2008, with the same mill as that of AMG’s flagship SLS supercar. The first engine designed entirely by AMG from the ground up, the “M156” 6.2-liter V-8 was, at the time, the most powerful production V-8 ever made, at least among those that...
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Motorious

PCarmarket Is Selling A 171-Mile Ferrari Testarossa

This Ferrari is a 1990s superhero. Ferrari is a brand built off of the image of some of the most famous classic hand-built supercars in the world. The amazing engineering talent and design skill of the great Enzo Ferrari and his team of engineers have, in the past, produced some of the greatest vehicles to ever hit the black of asphalt. Of course, this means that the Ferrari name has become almost entirely synonymous with the idea of an ultra-rare luxury sports car. Today’s example is no exception to that rule as it is both extremely rare and very desirable. This extremely low-mileage example 1990 Ferrari Testarossa will elevate your collection.
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno

When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
MotorTrend Magazine

Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026

Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Snoop Dogg, Madonna and More Celebs Are Being Sued for Promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

A class action filed Thursday alleges that Madonna, Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton, among other celebrities who promoted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, were compensated for those promotions and did not disclose such deals. In the complaint, filed to the federal Central Disrict Court of California, plaintiffs Adonis Real and Adam Titcher said they purchased NFTs made by Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club, among other NFT collections, after seeing the endorsement of influential celebrities, who they claim were part of a “vast scheme” to inflate the value of the NFTs. The complaint further alleges that Yuga Labs executives conspired with...
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This $7.5 Million Miami Home Comes With an Indoor Slide for Kids and Kids at Heart

If you’re looking for your home to be your playground—quite literally—this Miami property is just for you. The $7.5 million Pinecrest manse comes equipped with all the usual features, but what sets it apart from your typical abode is its whimsy. Most prominently, that sense of fun is found in a custom wooden slide that jettisons you from the upstairs family room to the downstairs one. It’s the ideal feature for kids, or even just for those of us who never lost our youthful spirit. Installing the slide was the idea of the developer Todd A. Migon, who dreamt it up in...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This Sleek New Open Cockpit Cruiser Brings 2,800 HP of Cool Fury to the Water

Sonny Crockett would have approved. The Miami Vice undercover sleuth and go-fast boat lover would have felt right at home behind the controls of the latest Itama 62RS open cockpit cruiser with its 2,800 horsepower and 46 mph top speed. Influenced by the rocketships from Miami’s fabled Thunderboat Row—Donzi, Magnum, Cigarette and Formula—this iconic, Italian-built 62-footer is a poster-child for the saying “Don’t mess with success.” While it was launched over a decade ago in 2011, the 62’s wave-slicing deep-V hull dates back to Itama’s classic FiftyFive model from the mid-2000s, and has barely changed in design since. But fast-forward to the most...
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy