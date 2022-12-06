ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The Last Grand Cru of a Rare Cabernet

By Mark Ellwood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OT8e_0jZAiDVG00

Two-decade-old Napa Valley winery Roy Estate is renowned for its rarely released La Rêveuse Cabernet Sauvignon . Roy’s winemaker, Philippe Melka, has achieved acclaim via his determined focus on terroir, using minimally interventionist techniques to coax the characteristics of the vineyard into every bottle.

The apex of Melka’s production is La Rêveuse, which he offers only in years when the harvest is exceptional. He never produces more than 50 cases in any given year. It’s the ultimate expression of his imagination and so is fittingly named “the dreamer.”

One such harvest was in 2015, when he took the best blocks among the vines and vinified, bottled and labeled the resulting juice by hand. For that year’s exuberant Le Rêveuse, Roy created just three hand-signed, hand-numbered six-liter bottles of its Grand Cru. Only one remains—and it’s available exclusively to a Robb Report reader as the ultimate library trophy. $4,430

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A Bejeweled Rare Champagne Le Secret

The sparkle of Champagne is outshone only by that of diamonds. Now a Robb Report reader will have the opportunity to enjoy both in a collaboration between Rare Champagne and French heritage jeweler Mellerio, inspired by their mutual muse and client Marie Antoinette.  In 1997, the Champagne house’s famed cellar master Régis Camus blended a limited quantity of a special bubbly called Le Secret, which he bottled in 1,500 magnums and cellared. Realizing the extraordinary personality of the cuvée 20 years later, he invited Mellerio, founded in Paris in 1515, to design the exterior for 10 of the magnums, each with...
Robb Report

Eat and Drink Around Italy and Receive a 100-Bottle Cellar

The Antinori family has been a premier producer of wines for over six centuries, with eight historical estates, in addition to other vineyards, now spread across Italy. This year, one Robb Report reader and five guests have the exclusive chance to stay at some of the clan’s most historic properties, meet with members of the family at their palazzo in Florence and taste the most iconic wines from Marchesi Antinori. The seven-day trip will include first-class flights, plus helicopter transfers to the various estates across Tuscany and Umbria.  Among the vineyards you’ll be visiting are Tenuta Tignanello, set amid the rolling...
Robb Report

A 100-Point Sonoma Wine Sojourn

Vérité, whose highly sought-after wines have received a total of 17 100-point scores, sits just outside the town of Healdsburg, Sonoma’s wine capital. Since its founding in 1998, the winery has combined French grape varieties and viniculture techniques with the area’s unique California terroir. In 2023, it will open an aboveground barrel room, called a chai (no, not like the tea), also designed to offer a luxurious and intimate tasting experience befitting the celebrated vintages.  This gift, just for Robb Report readers, will offer three couples the opportunity to tour the recently renovated Vérité Estate and experience a blending seminar and...
HEALDSBURG, CA
Robb Report

11 Outstanding Super Tuscan Wines to Buy Right Now

The Super Tuscan movement began quite innocently when Marchese Mario Incisa della Roccheta and his wife moved to coastal Tuscany in the 1940s and planted Cabernet Sauvignon vines that he had brought over from Bordeaux. He only made wines for personal family consumption until his relative Piero Antinori convinced him to sell 250 cases of his wine commercially. It was an instant international hit. Around the same time the Antinori family decided to go against Chianti DOC regulations and eliminated white grapes from their Chianti blend. The DOC promptly punished the nonconformists and forced them to label their wines as...
Robb Report

Take a Napa Wine Tour With Carlton McCoy

Carlton McCoy, the renowned master sommelier and visionary behind some of Napa Valley’s most critically acclaimed vineyards, has invited a Robb Report reader and nine of their guests to join him on a curated wine tour and tasting experience.  McCoy, the charismatic star of CNN’s culinary travel show Nomad, will personally guide the all-access one-day excursion to four historic Napa wineries: Heitz Cellar, Stony Hill, Burgess and Ink Grade, all of which he runs as CEO of Lawrence Wine Estates. McCoy has masterminded an ambitious program of legacy-vineyard acquisitions over the past four years. He is assisted in his mission to...
NAPA, CA
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the oldest person to have ever lived

Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum

Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms.   On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Robb Report

$10 Million in Luxury Watches Were Stolen From One of Europe’s Largest Pre-Owned Retailers in Berlin

After an eight-figure robbery, one of Europe’s leading dealers of pre-owned luxury watches has declared itself insolvent. Watchmaster is a Berlin-based seller that offers watch collectors a marketplace to buy watches and helps sellers consign their timepieces. As a result, the brand houses a massive stock of timepieces awaiting inspection, valuation or sale. Last week, $10 million worth of that inventory were stolen from one of its high-security storage facilities in Berlin by a group of extremely savvy thieves. Police arrived on the scene at the Fasanenstrasse storage facility in the heart of Berlin after reports of a break-in. The robbers, who...
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Snoop Dogg, Madonna and More Celebs Are Being Sued for Promoting Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

A class action filed Thursday alleges that Madonna, Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton, among other celebrities who promoted Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, were compensated for those promotions and did not disclose such deals. In the complaint, filed to the federal Central Disrict Court of California, plaintiffs Adonis Real and Adam Titcher said they purchased NFTs made by Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club, among other NFT collections, after seeing the endorsement of influential celebrities, who they claim were part of a “vast scheme” to inflate the value of the NFTs. The complaint further alleges that Yuga Labs executives conspired with...
Robb Report

Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings

Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy