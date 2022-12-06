ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC News

Indiana sues TikTok over alleged security and safety violations

Indiana’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing its parent company of exposing children to mature content and not disclosing that China could access users’ data. Attorney and legal analyst Angela Cenedella explains what the lawsuit could mean for access to TikTok in the state and how the app is responding. Dec. 9, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again

California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1

A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
