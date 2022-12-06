Lucia Mulle Duddy passed peacefully Thursday, December 1, 2022 surrounded by her adoring children. Lucia was born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 11, 1938 and married Joseph Aloysius Duddy on June 13, 1959. After brief stops in several cities, they settled in Middletown, NJ where they raised their 4 children. She spent her last twenty years in Manasquan, New Jersey.



Lucia had incredible inner strength and was a fierce competitor. She was an avid golfer, a top women’s paddle player and an excellent skier even though she picked up all of these sports in her late twenties and early thirties. Her children remember her for being their rock. She was a wonderful mother who knew when her children needed a shoulder – or a tough chat.



She was a member at Navesink Country Club in Middletown, NJ for 49+ years and loved spending time with family and friends at her vacation home in historic Manchester Village, Vermont.



But most of all, Lucia was defined by 65-year love affair with her beloved husband Joseph who passed on February 21, 2018. They were inseparable and enjoyed playing sports together, traveling, entertaining and raising their four children.



She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Palma, her four children – Joseph, Sean, Brian and Arianne, her ten grandchildren – Nicole, Cameron, Brian, Olivia, Abigail, John, Carter, Madison, Jackson and Caitlin; and one great grandchild – Hayden Weil. She is predeceased by her father, Michael, her mother, Mae, and her sister, Maria Prendergast.



A memorial service will be held at the Church of Saint Denis in Manasquan, New Jersey on December 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a repast at Spring Lake Bath & Tennis Club in Spring Lake, New Jersey. O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com .