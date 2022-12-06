JoAnn Solomon

JoAnn was a cherished grandmother, mother, aunt and wife during her incredible 91 years of life. She passed away peacefully at home, in the early hours of Saturday, December 3, 2022.



JoAnn will be remembered for her compassionate nature, her playfulness and her endearing stubbornness. You never had to guess what was on her mind, she always spoke it. Her unconditional love transformed the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She illustrated how to mold your heart to accept, feel and learn the actions of love. There is no better feeling than being around someone that loves you unconditionally.



JoAnn had a long and full life. She was born on September 22, 1931, in Oklahoma to Philip and Bonnie Bluck, who passed away in her early childhood years. JoAnn spent time in foster care in New York and was eventually adopted by her uncle, Paul Goeltz and his wife, in Verona, N.J. She attended Verona High School, where she met the one and only love of her life, her future husband, Marvin Solomon. She graduated in 1949 and shortly after marrying, together, they ran the Ye Olde Mushroom Farm restaurant in West Orange prior to settling in Livingston and Spring Lake Heights.



JoAnn’s gracious hospitality engaged guests at Ye Old Mushroom Farm where she could be found nearly every night of the week, working the door. In 1980, JoAnn hit the road, accepting a role as Lead Trip Director for Taylored Meetings, running incentive trips globally. She made life-long friends there whom she treasured.



JoAnn had a dry and affectionate sense of humor. She and Marvin’s home on Beverly Avenue was the social heartbeat of Spring Lake Heights. “The Crazy Eights” was a couples’ night out “club” of sorts they founded. One of the club’s most memorable nights involved taking their friends on a one-way trip to a remote location with zero access to money, and whomever found their way home first, “won.”



JoAnn’s greatest accomplishment was her family, whom she loved deeply and protected fiercely. She was the central figure in our lives, and she doted on us continually. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin and her sons, Larry, Jon and David. She is survived by her son, Jeff, her grandchildren, Bianca, Jessica (Scott), Alicia (Brian), Katelyn, Andrew and Matthew, her great-grandchildren, Ezra, Elijah, Audrey, Ruby, Claire, Gemma and Emily, her great-great-grandchild, Aiden, to whom she is “Nana,” her daughters-in-law, Louise, Gemma and Grace, to whom she is “Mom,” her niece, Robin and nephew, Stephen.



“Nothing stays the same” was a phrase JoAnn repeated during her long life. Those who truly knew JoAnn interpreted her message: the path to happiness is letting every situation be what it is, instead of what you think it should be. She lived every day of her life by that mantra.