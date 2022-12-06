Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Will Grand Grand Rapids UICA Still Exist in Our Art Scene?
It was an email statement that was issued late yesterday afternoon that caught my eye. I came to me and said, An Update About the Future of the UICA. I opened it with great anticipation. The UICA had been in a real struggle since the pandemic, and I was hoping...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
This Downtown Kalamazoo Airbnb is a Video Game Lover’s Dream
Airbnb, to me, is a great alternative to staying in hotels (or my brother's couch) when I'm traveling. More often than not, staying in another person's home is much more comfortable, and relaxing than the previous alternatives. But I can guarantee, if I were to ever stay in this downtown...
Visit Santa In West Michigan With Your Dogs or Cats 2022
Christmas is for kitties, and puppies too. And this holiday season you've got lots of opportunities to take your fluffy furever friends to visit Santa Claus in metro Grand Rapids. Where can I take my pets to get Christmas pics in Grand Rapids?. Many locations in West Michigan will have...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Muskegon Police Need Your Help Finding “Punch” The Magic Dragon
Muskegon Police need the public's help locating a man we have nicknamed "Punch" the Magic Dragon in a bizarre random attack. Puff the Magic Dragon was a song that Peter, Paul, and Mary put out in 1963. The song was written by Peter Yarrow of the group but was based on a poem written by Leonard Lipton.
Cheers! Another West Michigan City Adopts Social District for Outdoor Drinking
While not a ton of great things can be said about the pandemic, one awesome idea that's stuck around is "social districts". Bars and restaurants have been able to expand outside and customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks from the businesses in these "social zones". South Haven Votes to Add Social...
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in December
December has a lot of great concerts coming to the West Michigan area. Some have holiday themes, others are just great artists and music here to entertain. Thursday, December 8, 2022 - 8 pm - FireKeepers Casino and Resort, Battle Creek, MI. One of the largest Cirque companies in the...
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
The City of Kentwood Has Set Up a Christmas Tree Recycling Event
If you are a resident of Kentwood, you won't have to worry about what to do with your old Christmas tree or old string lights this year, the city will recycle them. Here are a few ideas if you don't live in Kentwood. What Do I Do With My Christmas...
Even Deaf Children Want The Chance to Communicate With Santa
Every little child waits in anticipation to sit on Santa's lap to tell them what they want for Christmas, but what happens when that child cannot hear or speak? A solution is coming to Grand Rapids. Never Take Your Senses For Granted. One thing I have learned from being involved...
Get Ready! Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals will be reactivated
Ever since I moved to Grand Rapids, I was thoroughly confused by the flashing red traffic lights that are placed throughout the downtown area. I would always stop for way too long and I would get a ton of people blasting their horns at me. Thankfully, I finally adjusted. During...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
The WMU Women’s Basketball Team Made A Teammate Cry
And you probably will too, when you find out why. The Broncos Women's Hoop Team Made The Holidays Special For One Of Its Players. The Western Women's Basketball team has held their own after a challenging opening month of its season. They have played against top notch competition like in-state Big Ten foes, Michigan and Michigan State, both highly regarded teams, so they have some much needed time off over the Holidays. And many of the players will spend that time at home with their families.
Western Michigan Broncos Have Hired a New Football Head Coach
It didn't take long for Western Michigan University to announce a new football head coach after firing Tim Lester 10 days ago. Former Western Michigan football head coach Tim Lester will not be running on the field anymore with the team after 6 years of his leadership. Lester led the team from 2017 to 2022 with an overall record of 67-55. Lester took the Broncos to 3 bowl games only winning 1.
