97.9 WGRD

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

The WMU Women’s Basketball Team Made A Teammate Cry

And you probably will too, when you find out why. The Broncos Women's Hoop Team Made The Holidays Special For One Of Its Players. The Western Women's Basketball team has held their own after a challenging opening month of its season. They have played against top notch competition like in-state Big Ten foes, Michigan and Michigan State, both highly regarded teams, so they have some much needed time off over the Holidays. And many of the players will spend that time at home with their families.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Western Michigan Broncos Have Hired a New Football Head Coach

It didn't take long for Western Michigan University to announce a new football head coach after firing Tim Lester 10 days ago. Former Western Michigan football head coach Tim Lester will not be running on the field anymore with the team after 6 years of his leadership. Lester led the team from 2017 to 2022 with an overall record of 67-55. Lester took the Broncos to 3 bowl games only winning 1.
KALAMAZOO, MI
