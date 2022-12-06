ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

2 arrested for breaking into Jackson home and stealing firearms

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yd9vS_0jZAhqS200

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say two men were arrested after breaking into a Jackson home and stealing multiple firearms Monday night.

Jackson Police say it all started when officers were sent to the 800 block of Greenwood Ave. for a breaking and entering report where ‘several’ firearms were reportedly stolen.

During the investigation, police were able to get video and found a phone at the scene.

Police said they were able to tie the phone number to an address on West Mason Street.

Officers then went over to the Mason Street address and found two people wearing the same clothing as the people in the video footage they had gathered.

In addition, two firearms were found at the home, police said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property, and 1 st degree home invasion.

Additionally, a 30-year-old man was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property, and 1 st degree home invasion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 6

John B.......
3d ago

HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA In my opinion, I hope they serve every second of time of the maximum sentence allowed.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A string of thefts over several hours Tuesday ended with an arrest near Frandor. According to authorities, police received multiple reports of a man in a white Chevrolet Malibu who was breaking into parked vehicles on Lansing’s north side. The Malibu, police discovered, was stolen...
LANSING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest

Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Police in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants, last seen in Hillsdale City

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police were looking for 34-year-old Todie Joe Phillips. He was last seen in the area of the Hillsdale City fairgrounds. According to authorities Phillips has been located. Phillips fled from Hudson Police Department custody on Monday evening around 9 p.m. The suspect is wanted on...
MLive

Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m. Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Tracy Stengel

Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

Man taken into custody accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, Adrian police officer

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man who reportedly threatened to kill both his ex and an Adrian police officer Friday was taken into custody Monday. According to authorities, police were dispatched Beecher Street, near Division Street, on reports of a woman screaming in an alley. Police said they found the victim and suspect on the ground in the alley and believed the suspect was helping the woman get up, but later found the man was restraining her and preventing the victim from leaving.
ADRIAN, MI
MLive

Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction

JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy