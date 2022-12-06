ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!

Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
MANCHESTER, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Galena resort opens highly anticipated new spa

So you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments...
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Holiday Train Rolled into Town

The 2022 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Dubuque Tuesday evening. The cold evening didn't seem to bother the large crowd that gathered to see the train. The Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director; Theresa Caldwell was presented a check for $6000 from Canadian Pacific. Also on hand was the mayor of Dubuque; Brad Cavanagh.
DUBUQUE, IA
Hot 104.7

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night

US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation. The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa dog apologized to the Grimes Fire Department after getting so excited to go to...
DUBUQUE, IA
iastate.edu

Farm Couple Getaways Return to Iowa

AMES, Iowa – To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
AMES, IA
wvik.org

Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election

Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
DAVENPORT, IA
uwpexponent.com

Police Clear Up Rumors on Campus

A suspicious person was reported on campus on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Monday, Nov. 21, according to UW-Platteville Campus Police. The individual was found sleeping in the common area of Bridgeway Commons on Nov. 20 at 1:45 a.m. Police were later informed that the individual had entered Southwest Hall and was reported as being near Dobson and Wilgus Hall. Residence Life staff called the police.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
superhits106.com

One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business

Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
