Gilda’s Club Blessing Tree Is How You Can Honor Those You’ve Lost
A 24-year-old tradition continued in downtown Davenport with the lighting of the Gilda's Club Blessing Tree. The Gilda's Club Blessing Tree is lit to honor the lives of ones who have gone before us and you can buy a bow, ornament, or a single light to pay tribute to someone you've lost.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!
Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Galena resort opens highly anticipated new spa
So you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque funeral home completes renovation; dance studio to build new location; resort opens revamped spa
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa, as well as...
Holiday Train Rolled into Town
The 2022 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Dubuque Tuesday evening. The cold evening didn't seem to bother the large crowd that gathered to see the train. The Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director; Theresa Caldwell was presented a check for $6000 from Canadian Pacific. Also on hand was the mayor of Dubuque; Brad Cavanagh.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
KCRG.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation. The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa dog apologized to the Grimes Fire Department after getting so excited to go to...
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Rock Falls to Close 5th Avenue Tuesday as Well as Boil Order
The City of Rock Falls says on December 6, 2022, 5th Avenue from West 10th Street to West 8th Street will be closed for final repairs to the water main. There will be no through traffic during this time but local residents will have access. A boil order will be...
KCRG.com
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar County family’s cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow, and now a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. The Humane Society of the U.S. is offering the reward. In...
iastate.edu
Farm Couple Getaways Return to Iowa
AMES, Iowa – To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
KWQC
Dense fog into Thursday morning; Rain and snow possible by Thursday night
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY MORNING FOR PATCHY DENSE FOG***. Wednesday night our skies will be clear to partly cloudy, but plenty of moisture and cooling temperatures will lead to another round of patchy dense fog across.
wvik.org
Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election
Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
uwpexponent.com
Police Clear Up Rumors on Campus
A suspicious person was reported on campus on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Monday, Nov. 21, according to UW-Platteville Campus Police. The individual was found sleeping in the common area of Bridgeway Commons on Nov. 20 at 1:45 a.m. Police were later informed that the individual had entered Southwest Hall and was reported as being near Dobson and Wilgus Hall. Residence Life staff called the police.
superhits106.com
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
