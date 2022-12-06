Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
Augusta Free Press
Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81
A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer. The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81. The driver of the Mustang,...
WSET
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
q101online.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
WSET
Vehicle catches fire at Bedford gas station, spreads to pumps before being put out
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle caught fire at a Bedford gas station on Friday morning causing quite a stir for folks on their morning commutes. The Bedford Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for report of a vehicle fire threatening a structure. Crews...
WHSV
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man shot by the Reno Police Department in downtown Reno is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man, the Page County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray, Virginia, area...
cbs19news
Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
theriver953.com
Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase
Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
WSLS
31-year-old woman wanted after attacking cab driver in Lynchburg, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman in connection with a malicious wounding incident. At 7:35 a.m. Thursday, LPD said they responded to an Allied Cab on 12th Street where they found and spoke with the cab driver, who claimed to have been attacked.
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
WHSV
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
WSLS
29-year-old man dead after Rockbridge County crash on Route 631
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County on Saturday (Dec. 3), according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said it happened at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631, not far from Route 733. State Police told 10 News that a Ford Explorer was...
theriver953.com
VSP arrest an under age drinker involved in a fatal accident
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the arrest of an under age drinker that was involved in a fatal accident in Rockingham County. On Dec. 1 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo of Harrisonburg was charged by VSP in an accident on North Mountain Road. Trumbo was taken into custody...
Augusta Free Press
Rockbridge County: Two dead in separate crashes over the weekend
Two people are dead in separate crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend. The first was a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631. According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a parked 1998 Ford Escort and then a tree, which caused the Explorer to overturn.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
Comments / 0