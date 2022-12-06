Holiday sales at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Empire State Plaza will be holding several holiday sales, some starting on Tuesday and others occurring throughout the week and beyond. A “Santa Sale,” which starts today, will also take place on Wednesday and Thursday, December 13 through December 15, as well as from December 20 through December 22. A senior holiday sale will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, and a community holiday sale will also take place on Wednesday and Thursday. All sales will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These sales, taking place on the South Concourse, are a good way to get your holiday shopping done. These annual sales will include sports memorabilia, jewelry, decorations, and more. The Senior and Community Holiday sales will provide an opportunity to support not-for-profits and senior-owned businesses.

