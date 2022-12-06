Read full article on original website
Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage — one of the country’s most contentious issues — on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles where he disclosed not only his approval but his firm conclusion about the future of same-sex marriage. He predicted, “Things are changing so rapidly, it’s going to become a political liability in the near term for someone to say, ‘I oppose gay marriage.’” “Mark my words. And my job — our job — is to keep this momentum rolling to the inevitable.”
Club Q Owner: We Will Reopen. The Shooter, and Anti-LGBTQ Bigotry, Will Not Win
Upstairs in New York City’s storied Stonewall bar Friday evening—rainbow Christmas tree twinkling, a microphone-check underway—Matthew Haynes, co-owner of Club Q, was reflecting on the three weeks since a gunman shot 22 people, five fatally, at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club.“Sometimes it feels like three years, sometimes it feels like three minutes,” Haynes told The Daily Beast. “Yes, it’s grief, and it’s also been such a large process from that night when we were dealing with what had happened, then all the police, all the investigation pieces going on in that first week—identifying the victims, who their families were. The...
