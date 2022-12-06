Teenage girl shot in stomach, two 16-year-olds in custody

There are new developments in the shooting of a teenage girl Monday afternoon in Homewood.

Shotspotter picked up four rounds fired around 3 p.m. in the area of Frankstown and North Lang avenues.

Officers say the girl was shot in the stomach and was in critical condition.

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting.

Police say James Acklin and Raymur Sicklesmith were at the shooting scene because they knew a girl who fought with their sister earlier in the day was there.

Witnesses told police they heard Acklin tell Sicklesmith to "shoot them when I tell you" and say they saw Sicklesmith firing a weapon.

Both teens are facing attempted homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges.