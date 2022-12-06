Read full article on original website
Related
'Arrogant' European court raps UK on refugees, trans rights and Northern Ireland veterans in a report lecturing the country on how to run its borders
The Strasbourg human rights body whose court blocked the Rwanda deportation flights yesterday accused Britain of displaying ‘an antagonistic attitude’ towards basic freedoms. The Council of Europe, which oversees the European Court of Human Rights, lashed out at the UK in a report lecturing the country on how...
Comments / 0