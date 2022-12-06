West Virginia is ready to honor a new class of business success stories. Nominations for the 2023 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame are being accepted through Jan. 2, 2023. Now in its 22nd year, the Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who, throughout their careers, have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields. Nominations are open to individuals who have built their careers in West Virginia, been educated in West Virginia, or are native to West Virginia.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO