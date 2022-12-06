Read full article on original website
WVSU, Diversified Energy Co. Partner to Plant More Than 10,000 Trees in West Virginia
INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Diversified Energy Company today announced a new partnership effort to plant more than 10,000 trees around the state of West Virginia in the coming year. Diversified Energy made a donation of $125,000 to fund the new initiative. “We are...
For Second Consecutive Year, Mister Bee Potato Chips Selected ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’
Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia” contest for the second consecutive year. The state’s only potato chip manufacturer won after receiving the most customer votes. “All...
West Virginia Business Hall of Fame now accepting nominations for 2023 class
West Virginia is ready to honor a new class of business success stories. Nominations for the 2023 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame are being accepted through Jan. 2, 2023. Now in its 22nd year, the Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who, throughout their careers, have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields. Nominations are open to individuals who have built their careers in West Virginia, been educated in West Virginia, or are native to West Virginia.
