Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Lubec man pleads guilty to stealing pistols from Machias hardware store
BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing three Colt pistols from Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021. Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said in a release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
WMTW
Storefront Safety: Questions raised after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Five people are recovering from injuries after a truck slammed into a Dollar Tree on Monday. The Storefront Safety Council, a national group, is now scrutinizing the quality of bollards posted outside the store. “The device that was used is not an adequate bollard. It's not...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
WMTW
Remains of missing Maine man found
WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
Hancock man dies after being hit by truck while walking on Route 1
HANCOCK, Maine — A man from Hancock died Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on Route 1. It happened around 6:15 a.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Edwin Rowe, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
WPFO
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee
Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
penbaypilot.com
Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland
ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
foxbangor.com
Pittsfield has a new Police Chief
PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
wabi.tv
Otis family looking for puppy they believe was taken
OTIS, Maine (WABI) - A family in Otis is asking for help in finding a puppy they’re afraid may have been stolen last month. In early November, Teresa Torrey and her 12-year-old daughter Savannah came home around 9:45 pm and let their five dogs out. That’s when their adult dog Diesel, and 6-month-old puppy Zuko ran into the woods. Diesel eventually came home. Zuko did not.
‘Let It Flow': Maine Police Dog Makes Funny Mistake When It Spots a Christmas Tree
Do you hold hands and sing around it like in Whoville? Do you place presents under it like Santa? Or do you pee on it like Kari the K9?. Bangor Maine Police Department K9 Pees on Christmas Tree. To share a funny story and put a smile on our faces,...
Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday
Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Kindergarten teacher in Bucksport charged with assault
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been charged after allegedly assaulting a five-year-old student. Police received a report of an assault that happened at the Bucksport G. H. Jewett School on Oct. 20, according to a news release issued by the Bucksport Police Department. During the...
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
Comments / 0