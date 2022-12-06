ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

wabi.tv

Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME
92 Moose

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Remains of missing Maine man found

WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
WALDOBORO, ME
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee

Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland

ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Pittsfield has a new Police Chief

PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
PITTSFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Otis family looking for puppy they believe was taken

OTIS, Maine (WABI) - A family in Otis is asking for help in finding a puppy they’re afraid may have been stolen last month. In early November, Teresa Torrey and her 12-year-old daughter Savannah came home around 9:45 pm and let their five dogs out. That’s when their adult dog Diesel, and 6-month-old puppy Zuko ran into the woods. Diesel eventually came home. Zuko did not.
OTIS, ME
Q106.5

Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday

Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation

It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

