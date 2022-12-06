Read full article on original website
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York
Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022) KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York. Are you looking for...
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
Impact Powersports giving back to community this month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a great gift for the outdoor recreation enthusiast in your life, look no further than Impact Powersports in Rockford! They offer everything from ATVs, UTVs, E-Bikes, Golf Carts, Go Karts, to Dirt Bikes, Scooters and more! You’ll find what you need whether you’re looking for a vehicle for an adult or a child. Plus, they’re giving back to the community – 5% of any kids vehicle sold will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break
The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022) GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break. The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022) Storm Team 8...
Kendall College shutting down decades-old UICA
The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is shutting down after more than four decades.
The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned this weekend
Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president of Ms. Wheelchair America, reflects on her time competing and the importance of the competition today. (Dec. 8, 2022) The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned …. Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president...
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Maranda Rosemont
A wave of snow will be moving in late Friday morning. (Dec. 8, 2022) ‘Forever home’: Families welcome new members at Kent …. Families in Kent County officially welcomed new members Thursday as judges presided over adoption hearings. (Dec. 8, 2022) Grant will refurbish iconic Four Star Theatre marquee.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
Kent County Adoption Day
Families in Kent County officially welcomed new members Thursday as judges presided over adoption hearings. (Dec. 8, 2022) Families in Kent County officially welcomed new members Thursday as judges presided over adoption hearings. (Dec. 8, 2022) Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red …. Grand Rapids cancer patient skates...
Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their groceries
It was a happy surprise Monday for shoppers at Ralph’s Food Market in Grand Rapids as nearly a dozen patrons’ grocery bills were paid for in full thanks to the generosity of two local restaurateurs. (Dec. 7, 2022) Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their …. It was...
Muskegon Middle School students donate 514 toys to Toys for Tots
Students at Muskegon Middle School had a goal of donating 500 toys. They surpassed that goal and will be donating 514 toys this year!
Get the perfect holiday outfit at A.K. Rikk’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year is busy and fun – there’s so much to do, the buying of gifts, holiday traditions and also attending festive events! This is a time where you can sparkle and shine and let’s face it, you just feel extra special when you have something fabulous to wear! Our eightWest Fashion & Style Expert, A.K. Rikk’s, can help you find the perfect outfit for a festive occasion! They can also help you find gifts that your family and friends would love to receive, at all price points while offering over the top customer service.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121022
We’ll dry out Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs remain cool in the mid to upper 30s with a light wind from the east. (Dec. 10, 2022) We’ll dry out Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs remain cool in the mid to upper 30s with a light wind from the east. (Dec. 10, 2022)
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
