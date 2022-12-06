Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
Ribbon Cutting: EuroStone Cabinets & Countertops in Murfreesboro
EuroStone Cabinets & Countertops held its ribbon cutting on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 807 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. Count on EuroStone for all your kitchen and bathroom renovation needs throughout Murfreesboro, TN, and surrounding areas. From new granite kitchen countertops to a complete bathroom remodel. 807 NW Broad...
Ribbon Cutting: 7 Brew Coffee in Murfreesboro
7 Brew Coffee held its ribbon cutting on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 217 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. A one-of-a-kind drive-thru coffee revolution that offers a fun and energetic vibe. In addition to kindness and coffee, they serve a wide array of coffee beverages, deliciously infused energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, teas, and more!
Ribbon Cutting: TN Professional Training Institute in Murfreesboro
TN Professional Training Institute held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1630 S. Church St., Ste. 302 in Murfreesboro. If you like working with people, consider a career in Registered Dental Assisting, Phlebotomy, Medical Billing & Coding or as an EKG Technician. TNPTI offers small classes & hands-on learning.
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
Mayday Brewery Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
Mayday Brewery celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 521 Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro. Funky pit stop for brews & live music in Murfreesboro, TN. Mayday distributes its beer throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and East TN. If Mayday’s not available at your favorite place, ask for it.
wmot.org
Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour
(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
Ribbon Cutting: StretchLab in Murfreesboro
StretchLab held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C in Murfreesboro. No two bodies are the same and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same. One-on-one stretching is about identifying tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you.
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy
Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
Ribbon Cutting: Bella Vista Coffee Shop in Smyrna
Bella Vista Coffee Shop held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 900 Grammer Lane, Suite 320 in Smyrna. Bella Vista in Smyrna, TN. What is more iconic on the Nashville scene than a Good Cup of Coffee? We are an Artisan Coffee Shop, Family owned and operated, We combined our south American roots and flavors creating not just amazing coffee drinks but also amazing handcrafted Paninis.
Ribbon Cutting: Mean Green Pest Pros in Smyrna
Mean Green Pest Pros held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 875 Seven Oaks Blvd., Ste. 410 in Smyrna. Laboratory-tested and field-validated in hundreds of residential locations with venues nationally and internationally throughout 2021. Demand Mean Green for natural safe Mosquito and tick control. 875 Seven Oaks...
TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install permanent striping and rumble strips.
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro Pancake Breakfast Brings Friends Together
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro’s pancake breakfast has long been the beginning of the holiday season for many families in Rutherford County. This year, it was about bringing a lot of old friends together who had not seen each other for some time due to the two-year event hiatus during the pandemic.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
wgnsradio.com
Free Christmas Events and Things to Do with the Family in Murfreesboro - Christmas at Patterson Park
(Patterson Park, Murfreesboro) There are lot’s of things to do in Murfreesboro as we near the holidays! On the evening of December 16th, families can enjoy Christmas at Patterson Park, a FREE event that will raise your holiday spirits…. That was Susan Hicks with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Hicks...
luxury-houses.net
Showcasing Spacious Interior with Impressive Quality, this Grand Custom Home in Franklin, TN Hits Market for $5.999M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home featuring private gated entry, mature trees, established landscaping, and beautiful views now available for sale. This home located at 1037 Vaughn Crest Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 08 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 14,063 square feet of living spaces. Call Tami Siedlecki (615-305-6450), Marsha Simoneaux (615-585-9509) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-327-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
'Outrageous:' Rent hikes continue to climb in Nashville in time for Christmas
Nashville rent is showing no signs of coming down, and now the federal rent relief money is about to dry up too.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
WKRN
String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN
Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. One injured in Antioch shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:00...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0