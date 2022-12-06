ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: 7 Brew Coffee in Murfreesboro

7 Brew Coffee held its ribbon cutting on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 217 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. A one-of-a-kind drive-thru coffee revolution that offers a fun and energetic vibe. In addition to kindness and coffee, they serve a wide array of coffee beverages, deliciously infused energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, teas, and more!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Mayday Brewery Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Mayday Brewery celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 521 Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro. Funky pit stop for brews & live music in Murfreesboro, TN. Mayday distributes its beer throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and East TN. If Mayday’s not available at your favorite place, ask for it.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: StretchLab in Murfreesboro

StretchLab held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C in Murfreesboro. No two bodies are the same and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same. One-on-one stretching is about identifying tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy

Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Bella Vista Coffee Shop in Smyrna

Bella Vista Coffee Shop held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 900 Grammer Lane, Suite 320 in Smyrna. Bella Vista in Smyrna, TN. What is more iconic on the Nashville scene than a Good Cup of Coffee? We are an Artisan Coffee Shop, Family owned and operated, We combined our south American roots and flavors creating not just amazing coffee drinks but also amazing handcrafted Paninis.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Mean Green Pest Pros in Smyrna

Mean Green Pest Pros held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 875 Seven Oaks Blvd., Ste. 410 in Smyrna. Laboratory-tested and field-validated in hundreds of residential locations with venues nationally and internationally throughout 2021. Demand Mean Green for natural safe Mosquito and tick control. 875 Seven Oaks...
SMYRNA, TN
luxury-houses.net

Showcasing Spacious Interior with Impressive Quality, this Grand Custom Home in Franklin, TN Hits Market for $5.999M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home featuring private gated entry, mature trees, established landscaping, and beautiful views now available for sale. This home located at 1037 Vaughn Crest Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 08 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 14,063 square feet of living spaces. Call Tami Siedlecki (615-305-6450), Marsha Simoneaux (615-585-9509) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-327-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN

Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. One injured in Antioch shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:00...
MURFREESBORO, TN
