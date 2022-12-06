Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
ABC6.com
Recreational marijuana nears a million dollars in sales for first week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s been a week since the sale of recreational marijuana has been legal in the Ocean State. While medical marijuana has been sold for years, the introduction of recreational sales has already made an impact on dispensaries. “Business is up about 20% across the...
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
WCVB
Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
Fall River Getting New Mexican To-Go Option at Fiesta Taqueria
Fall River is about to get another Mexican to-go option -- and from a local brand many know. Fiesta Mexican Taqueria has placed a "coming soon" sign in the window of 362 South Main St. It seems the sit-down restaurant with locations in Somerset, Dartmouth and elsewhere in Fall River, among other spots throughout southeastern Massachusetts, is ready to introduce an express taqueria option to the city.
Warwick police searching for man missing for a month
Police said 53-year-old Sean P. O'Neil left his apartment Thursday evening and has not returned.
hospitalitytech.com
Foxwoods Resort Casino Upgrades POS
Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Ledyard, Conn., recently upgraded and migrated its retail and food and beverage operations technology to Agilysys’ point-of-sale (POS) software solutions, which is part of the Agilysys Hospitality Cloud. The upgraded POS will empower Foxwoods Resort Casino to optimize Return on Experience (ROE) for guests and...
CT Movie Theater Closes Due To 'Continuous Decline' In Attendance
A Connecticut theater has closed its doors due to declining attendance and expensive operating costs, the owners announced.The owners of Niantic Cinema in New London County, located at 279 Main St. in Niantic, announced the closure on Monday, Dec. 5."Over the years we have noticed a continuous…
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island loves Brazilian Food: Here’s what else Rhode Island Google’d in 2022
The Providence, RI area was the only place in the United States that had “Brazilian food” as its top trending “near me” search in 2022, according to Google’s recently-released Local Year in Search 2022 data. Google rolls all of Rhode Island, including Newport, into its...
ABC6.com
More Sunshine for Friday
High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 14 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, December 2 – 4, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
iheart.com
Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants
Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
eastgreenwichnews.com
My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2
Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
Lifespan will close Wayland Square Surgery Center in January
The disclosure comes a day after Target 12 revealed that Lifespan's operations lost $77 million this year.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
ABC6.com
Snow Potential this Weekend
A complex scenario is setting up for this weekend that could result in some snow to finish the weekend. For Saturday, a coastal system looks to back into our region with clouds and a gusty breeze. One byproduct of this will be the chance to make snow showers mainly on the Cape and easternmost Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance of seeing a few hold together long enough to make it to Bristol County, Mass or even into RI, but I really feel most of us will see Saturday as a mostly cloudy, breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s.
North Smithfield woman appears on Jeopardy!
A woman from North Smithfield made her debut on the popular game show "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night.
