Middletown, RI

WCVB

Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Getting New Mexican To-Go Option at Fiesta Taqueria

Fall River is about to get another Mexican to-go option -- and from a local brand many know. Fiesta Mexican Taqueria has placed a "coming soon" sign in the window of 362 South Main St. It seems the sit-down restaurant with locations in Somerset, Dartmouth and elsewhere in Fall River, among other spots throughout southeastern Massachusetts, is ready to introduce an express taqueria option to the city.
FALL RIVER, MA
hospitalitytech.com

Foxwoods Resort Casino Upgrades POS

Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Ledyard, Conn., recently upgraded and migrated its retail and food and beverage operations technology to Agilysys’ point-of-sale (POS) software solutions, which is part of the Agilysys Hospitality Cloud. The upgraded POS will empower Foxwoods Resort Casino to optimize Return on Experience (ROE) for guests and...
LEDYARD, CT
ABC6.com

More Sunshine for Friday

High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants

Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2

Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
KENT COUNTY, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
ABC6.com

Snow Potential this Weekend

A complex scenario is setting up for this weekend that could result in some snow to finish the weekend. For Saturday, a coastal system looks to back into our region with clouds and a gusty breeze. One byproduct of this will be the chance to make snow showers mainly on the Cape and easternmost Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance of seeing a few hold together long enough to make it to Bristol County, Mass or even into RI, but I really feel most of us will see Saturday as a mostly cloudy, breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

