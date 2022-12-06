Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
WMUR.com
NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
WMUR.com
When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans
CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
WMUR.com
Family of Thanksgiving Day crash victim creates scholarship fund
ROCHESTER, N.H. — It's been just over two weeks since 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli was killed in a rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, early Thanksgiving Day morning, but her family says her loss still feels raw as ever. "She just lit up every room she walked into," Drew’s...
WMUR.com
Organization that assists New Hampshire veterans looking for more help
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inflation is adding an extra challenge this year for an organization helping New Hampshire veterans. Liberty House offers everything from housing to food, clothing and transportation help. >> How to help: Liberty House. With many veterans on fixed incomes, the organization said the rising cost of...
WMUR.com
Psychotherapist shares advice for how to talk to kids after New Hampshire school threat hoaxes
CONCORD, N.H. — Parents may have kids with a lot of questions about what happened Thursday afterfake reports of an active shooter were called into several New Hampshire schools. Concord psychotherapist Lynn Lyons said the best advice in helping your child deal with situations like the false alarm is...
WMUR.com
NH school safety plans put to test during shooting hoaxes
New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
mynbc5.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Claremont, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. "Multiple state agencies are...
Government Technology
New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband
(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
WMUR.com
State, federal officials work to find whoever was behind fake active-shooter threats at New Hampshire schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The FBI released a statement saying they are aware of fake active-shooter threats made to multiple New Hampshire schools on Thursday and are working with officials to identify the source of the hoax threats. There has been a widespread investigation at multiple schools in New Hampshire...
WMUR.com
Interview: NH Homeland Security director discusses hoax school threats made
VIDEO: New Hampshire Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton details the response and investigation into threats made against several New Hampshire schools. Read the full coverage.
WMUR.com
Who serves the best soup in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. it's a bit chilly, so why not warm up with a bowl of soup! But where are you going to get that soup? Which local eatery makes the best soup in New Hampshire? Again, we're not looking for national chains.
WMUR.com
Tower of Toys in final week of collecting donations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A campaign to collect toys for New Hampshire children is in its final week of donations. The Tower of Toys initiative is in its 11th year of collecting toys, sports equipment, art supplies and more. Volunteers then arrange donated toys in the atrium of the Beacon...
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
Harvard Crimson
Financial Aid or Financial Burden? Harvard Law School Alumni Say the School’s Low Income Protection Plan Falls Short
When Katherine J. “Katie” Taylor chose Harvard Law School over a full scholarship to the University of Alabama School of Law, she had her sights set on a public interest legal career. Though HLS would not match the financial aid Alabama offered, Taylor trusted the school would support...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. There have now been 2,829 deaths attributed to the virus in the state. In their weekly report, health officials announced 1,426 active cases, an increase from 1,192 active cases last Thursday.
Council Reluctantly OKs Shawn Jasper; Tables Former Laconia State School Sale
CONCORD – Despite concerns raised by farmers at a public hearing last week, the state’s Executive Council voted to approve the renomination of Shawn Jasper as the commissioner of agriculture for another five years on a vote of 3-1 with one abstention. The council agreed to allow Lori...
WCAX
Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Hoax calls reporting active shooter threats at schools across New Hampshire plagued police agencies on Thursday. Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report. Police say just before 10:30 a.m., a caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School.
