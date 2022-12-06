ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
HENNIKER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans

CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Thanksgiving Day crash victim creates scholarship fund

ROCHESTER, N.H. — It's been just over two weeks since 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli was killed in a rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, early Thanksgiving Day morning, but her family says her loss still feels raw as ever. "She just lit up every room she walked into," Drew’s...
BARRINGTON, NH
WMUR.com

Organization that assists New Hampshire veterans looking for more help

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inflation is adding an extra challenge this year for an organization helping New Hampshire veterans. Liberty House offers everything from housing to food, clothing and transportation help. >> How to help: Liberty House. With many veterans on fixed incomes, the organization said the rising cost of...
MANCHESTER, NH
Government Technology

New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband

(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
HANCOCK, NH
WMUR.com

Who serves the best soup in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. it's a bit chilly, so why not warm up with a bowl of soup! But where are you going to get that soup? Which local eatery makes the best soup in New Hampshire? Again, we're not looking for national chains.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Tower of Toys in final week of collecting donations

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A campaign to collect toys for New Hampshire children is in its final week of donations. The Tower of Toys initiative is in its 11th year of collecting toys, sports equipment, art supplies and more. Volunteers then arrange donated toys in the atrium of the Beacon...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Hoax calls reporting active shooter threats at schools across New Hampshire plagued police agencies on Thursday. Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report. Police say just before 10:30 a.m., a caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School.
LEBANON, NH

