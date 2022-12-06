Read full article on original website
Hartford man sentenced in death of infant daughter
A Hartford man has been sentenced for the death of his daughter in 2018. Edwin Babilonia must serve five years of a 20-year sentence, followed by probation.
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
International Business Times
Man Murders Ex-girlfriend With Axe At Her Home With Both Her Kids Inside
A Connecticut mother of two was murdered with an axe by her former boyfriend at her Milford residence, while her children were inside. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Julie Minogue and the suspect as 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt. The incident occurred Tuesday night, just days after Minogue obtained a restraining order against Dewitt.
Bristol Press
Plainville man who claimed to be the devil while threatening to blow up police department, skin officers granted diversionary program
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who threatened to blow up the local police department and torture officers will avoid a criminal prosecution if he’s compliant in a diversionary program. Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., was granted a program during a hearing last week in New Britain...
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
Mortgage paid for officer caught in an ambush
An act of kindness in Bristol, Connecticut, to honor the Bristol Police sergeant killed in an October attack, by paying off his family's mortgage.
NECN
Ex-Boyfriend Suspected in Murder of Milford, Conn. Woman
A 40-year-old Milford woman was killed in her home while her 3- and 17-year-old children were inside Tuesday night, police said, and they have charged her former boyfriend with murder. Authorities said they believe he used an axe. Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue, who they said...
Waterbury police arrest five on various offenses
27 year old Zachary Foster is a convicted felon. He faces drugs and weapons charges. Police seized drugs, weapons and cash. Four others face various charges. They’re from Waterbury, New Hartford and Oxford.
darientimes.com
'He's going to kill me,' Milford homicide victim in ax attack warned weeks before death, documents show
MILFORD — Police say a woman died in a suspected ax attack at a local condo complex Tuesday night weeks after court records show she wrote in a court filing that she was scared the man charged in her homicide was going to kill her. In a Nov. 17...
Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT
A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. […]
Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
Barricade incident in Watertown ends peacefully
A barricade situation in Watertown came to a peaceful end early this morning. It was around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that officers received a call to a home on McFingal Road for a potential domestic violence incident and possibly suicidal person.
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
Suspect in Milford murder held on $5 million bond: Police
MILFORD, Conn. — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 40-year-old woman amid a homicide investigation in Milford on Tuesday night, police said. Police have been investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk - the address of Longmeadow Condominiums near the Woodmont...
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
NBC Connecticut
Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford
A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
