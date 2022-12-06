ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT
International Business Times

Man Murders Ex-girlfriend With Axe At Her Home With Both Her Kids Inside

A Connecticut mother of two was murdered with an axe by her former boyfriend at her Milford residence, while her children were inside. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Julie Minogue and the suspect as 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt. The incident occurred Tuesday night, just days after Minogue obtained a restraining order against Dewitt.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
NECN

Ex-Boyfriend Suspected in Murder of Milford, Conn. Woman

A 40-year-old Milford woman was killed in her home while her 3- and 17-year-old children were inside Tuesday night, police said, and they have charged her former boyfriend with murder. Authorities said they believe he used an axe. Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Suspect in Milford murder held on $5 million bond: Police

MILFORD, Conn. — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 40-year-old woman amid a homicide investigation in Milford on Tuesday night, police said. Police have been investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk - the address of Longmeadow Condominiums near the Woodmont...
MILFORD, CT
News 12

47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
HARTFORD, CT

