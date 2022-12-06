Read full article on original website
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
KATU.com
Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on South Dearborn Street, Highway 99. The person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Further details pertaining to the accident including the identity of the deceased have not...
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
KATU.com
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
seattlemedium.com
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Half-brother sentenced for murder after woman's remains found in suitcase
MALTBY, Wash. — The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder. David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.
kptv.com
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - After the discovery of firearms and explosives in an underground bunker beneath his home, a Snohomish County man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Following his arrest in November 2021, James Wesley Bowden, 42, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in...
53-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Bellingham State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Bellingham. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near mile marker 4, off the side of Interstate 495. A pickup truck traveling off the right side of...
q13fox.com
Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle
SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
seattlemag.com
My Father’s Gun: Coming to Terms With a Controversial Weapon
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Danny O’Neil is a Manhattan resident, but a Northwest native, born in Oregon with the good sense to attend the University of Washington. He covered a basketball team that no longer exists (the Supersonics) for a newspaper that no longer publishes (the “Seattle Post-Intelligencer”) and up until last August, was a sports-radio host at 710 AM. He really misses the Morgan Junction Thriftway and the pancakes at Lola.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor
SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
kpug1170.com
Officers will now accept digital vehicle registration, proof of insurance
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Law enforcement officers in Washington state will now accept a digital copy of your car registration and proof of insurance on your phone. That means you do not have to keep the originals and the personal information they contain in the vehicle. Some have asked whether...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County
The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Tribal Police in Snohomish County. 16-year-old Amos Carpenter was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police say he was last believed to be in Marysville, in the area of 116th Street NE.
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September. On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested...
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
