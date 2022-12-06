ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Testimony continues in Decatur capital murder trial, second suspect wants new attorneys

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Day two of the capital murder trial of a Hartselle man follows an emotional first day in court as the prosecution and defense gave opening statements.

Zachary Williams, 34, is one of two men charged in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Irvin, Jr., while investigators said his two young children were inside the house with him.

Man accused of buying an RV with counterfeit money in DeKalb County caught in Kentucky

Ulysses Ke’Andre Wilkerson is the other man charged in Irvin’s death, where authorities say the two men kicked in the front door of his home on Marion Street Southwest in Decatur on February 25, 2019, intending to rob him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJ2vt_0jZAecnp00
Zachary Williams (Decatur Police Dept.)

According to DecaturDaily.com , 911 audio was played before a jury of nine men and seven women, where Irvin’s girlfriend of 13 years and mother of their two children could be heard screaming and pleading for help.

Police would find Irvin’s lifeless body with several gunshot wounds on the floor of the laundry room. Body cam footage from the officers on scene showed the girlfriend asking why they weren’t taking Irvin to the hospital.

A Decatur Police Crime Scene Technician testified Monday saying there were at least 10 shell casings around Irvin’s body.

Arab man arrested in connection with stolen utility trailer

According to online court documents, more than 60 witnesses could testify in the trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DR7k_0jZAecnp00
Ulysses Wilkerson (Decatur Police Dept.)

Wilkerson, just 18 years old at the time of the shooting, applied for youthful offender status in January 2020.

On November 21, Wilkerson hand-wrote a letter asking for new attorneys, writing, “I don’t feel like my life is in good hand, I feel like there working with the D.A. [District Attorney],” adding, “I’m innocent and have nothing to do with a murder.”

He went on to say he hasn’t spoken to his current attorneys, Brian White and Brent Burney, in 10 months. Wilkerson is being tried separately from Williams.

Testimony is expected to continue in Williams’ case on Tuesday at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder

UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

A man Accused of Killing Huntsville Police Officer Appears in Court

LaJeromeny Brown, who is accused of killing a Huntsville police officer in December 2019, was in court Friday morning. A man Accused of Killing Huntsville Police Officer …. LaJeromeny Brown, who is accused of killing a Huntsville police officer in December 2019, was in court Friday morning. Rocket City Marathon...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Closing arguments wrap up in Morgan County murder trial

A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended Thursday in his capital murder trial. Zachary Williams of Hartselle was charged with three counts of capital murder for the death of Michael Irvin Jr. Williams and co-defendant Ulysses Wilkerson allegedly broke...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 8  theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112  Arrests   December 8  Lambert, Michael L; 41  theft of property-4th degree  FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues

Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy